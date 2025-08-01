Subscribe
Excluded Headlines: China floods, Guatemala, Bangladesh protests, Gaza, Ugandan migrants ...
Stay up to date on the Global South news stories the US- and Eurocentric media overlook, with author and journalist, Tamara Pearson.
14 hrs ago
Tamara Pearson
July 2025
Excluded Headlines: Thailand-Cambodia conflict, hunger in Nigeria and Gaza, New Caledonia's sort-of independence ...
Jul 25
Tamara Pearson
Excluded Headlines: France leaves Senegal after 65 years, 12 Global South countries agree to arms embargo on Israel, Israel attacks Damascus…
Jul 18
Tamara Pearson
1
Excluded Headlines: 250 million people strike in India, millions of Afghans being deported, ongoing protests in Panama, repression in Kenya…
Jul 11
Tamara Pearson
Excluded Headlines: Prada steals from Indian artisans, US firm delivering aid in South Sudan, India supports trans rights ...
Jul 4
Tamara Pearson
June 2025
Excluded Headlines: The massacre in Nigeria that no one is talking about, Kenyan police repress protest against police repression, Iran…
Jun 20
Tamara Pearson
Excluded Headlines: Israel bombs Iran, thousands expelled from Algeria, Inspiring North African solidarity convoy, Sri Lanka IMF reforms..
Jun 13
Tamara Pearson
May 2025
Excluded Headlines: Private energy companies in Syria, possible Gaza "ceasefire" amidst aid used as a weapon, more sanctions on Sudan...
May 30
Tamara Pearson
Excluded Headlines: Argentine police attack pensioners, India Samsung workers' victory, Panama river protest, Gaza, Lebanon, Libya ...
May 23
Tamara Pearson
Excluded Headlines: US sanctions on Syria lifted after 45 years, disbanding of PKK, Gaza, Indonesia, Mujica...
May 16
Tamara Pearson
Excluded Headlines: India bombs Pakistan, Israel wants US private security involved in Gaza aid, Guatemala to consult on water...
May 9
Tamara Pearson
Excluded Headlines: Congo ceasefire, 1,000+ US airstrikes on Yemen, Iraq drought, May Day marches ...
May 2
Tamara Pearson
