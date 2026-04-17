This week in Global South news:

150,000 dead in 3 years in war in Sudan - April 15 marks 3 years of war in Sudan, and it continues. The war has claimed at least 150,000 lives, most of them civilians. In total, the conflict has displaced 14 million people; 9 to 10 million internally, and 4.4 million refugees and asylum seekers are living in neighbouring countries. Recently, 44 people were killed by drone strikes in central Darfur, and there has been a sharp increase in this kind of attack since the start of the year. -AA, DS, AA, RW.

Damaged buildings in Khartoum on April 16, 2026. Photo: Khaled Desouki/AFP

Indian workers demand wage hike, protest - Workers in Noida, India’s industrial hub, burned cars, as they demanded better wages amid price hikes and a sharp rise in cooking gas prices. Police conducted widespread arrests — at least 300, including “cautionary arrests” and main roads were blocked, while factory floors were empty. -TRT, TOI, TW

US military fully withdraws from Syria after 10 years - US troops left via Jordan as Damascus moves to take over the last US-held base. -MEE

10-day “ceasefire” in Lebanon - Israel has already violated the ceasefire agreement it struck with Lebanon late on Thursday, the Lebanese Army said, with the shelling of various villages. Lebanese people were celebrating Thursday, and thousands started moving back to their homes in the south. The total death toll over the past six weeks of Israeli bombing is 2,055. The short ceasefire follows talks between the Lebanese and Israeli government, and Hezbollah said they would respect the ceasefire. -N, TRT, MEM, DSN

Close vote in Peruvian presidential election - Currently, with votes still being counted, candidates are very close and will have to go to a runoff; conservative Keiko Fujimori has a comfortable lead at 17%, while left-leaning Roberto Sanchez and far-right candidate Rafael Lopez Aliaga are neck-to-neck at around 12% each. -R

250 Rohingya refugees feared dead - A boat of Rohingya refugees capsized in the Andaman Sea, near Myanmar and Thailand. The boat, with 280 people, was trying to get to Malaysia. Only about 30 people survived, while the rest are unaccounted for. -TRT

Damage and harm in Iran - According to the Iranian government, the US and Israel have killed at least 3,375 people, have damaged 140 heritage sites, and over 40,000 homes. Iran announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz Friday. -MEM, MEM, tS, NPR

Kenya sues BP - The High Court in Kenya ruled Thursday that a class action lawsuit against multinational oil and gas company BP can go head. The suit states that decades of improper toxic waste disposal contaminated drinking water in northern Kenya. It claims that the waste, which contained radioactive materials, contaminated ground water and sickened or killed hundreds of residents and livestock. -M

Eviction of Indigenous communities in Guatemala - Despite the fact that centre-left president Arévalo had signed an agrarian pact against such evictions, the government continues to evict Q’eqchi communities. -PC

Increased poverty in the Philippines - Surging oil prices could push 1.34 million Filipinos into poverty. Farmers and transport workers are particularly affected. -R

Israel restricts aid into Gaza - Since the October “ceasefire” in Gaza, Israel has killed 733 people. MSF says that Israeli military control of the strip and limiting of aid is “suffocating life.” There are critical shortages of bread, baby formula, and water. -MEM, MEM, M

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