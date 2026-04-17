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Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
3d

Thank you for highlighting the horrific situation in Sudan. It has gotten far less attention in the West, from what I can tell, than the Palestinian genocide.

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Jordan
4d

This just came out today too, regarding the Rohingya people.

Last year was confirmed as the most deadly year for refugees moving through south/South East Asia. 900 people dead or unaccounted for, one in seven of the total who made the trip.

https://reliefweb.int/report/bangladesh/unhcr-2025-was-deadliest-year-yet-maritime-movements-rohingya-refugees-enar

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