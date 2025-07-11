In this week’s Global South news:

250 million people strike in India - Yesterday, Central Trade Unions and independent federations participated in a nationwide strike against the erosion of labour rights, rising precariousness, and the continued push to privatise public services, and demanding a minimum monthly wage of ₹26,000 (US$300) including for informal workers. Reportedly, 250 million people (around a quarter of the billion people in India that are of working age) took part, striking as well as protesting, blocking trains and highways, and picketing factory gates. Source, source, source.

Repression of ongoing protests in Panama - Panamanians have been protesting for over two months against the neoliberal policies of their government and against policies such as the reduction in social security, and growing US interference. One of the leading regions, Bocas del Toro, has seen over 200 people arrested, and around the country at least three people have been killed. Source, source.

Malaysian NGOs hope to send 1,000 aid ships to Gaza - Malaysian activist, Islamic, and civil society organisations have initiated a Thousand Ship Campaign to organise ships from 50 countries to bring aid to Gaza. Source.

Millions of Afghans forced to leave Iran, Pakistan - Millions of Afghan migrants and refugees in Iran have been told by the government to leave by Sunday or face arrest. They were first told this in March, and now the deadline is fast approaching. So far, 700,000 have left - but Afghanistan is one of the poorest countries and barely recovering after two decades of US-led war, and many Afghans have lived in Iran or Pakistan during that time. Pakistan has also been ordering hundreds of thousands of documented Afghans to leave (they had a March deadline), and now Tajikistan has also given them two weeks to leave. Source, source, source

Photo: AFP

More repression of protests in Kenya - On Monday, people protested on the historically significant date of 7 July (35 years ago, the first major protest calling for multi-party democracy), demanding the president resign over the high cost of living and corruption, and protesting police brutality and poor governance. Police killed 11 people and injured others. Source, source.

Indigenous Maseual people in Mexico stop all mining concessions in their territory - After 11 years of legal battles, the Maseual people were able to completely stop all mining concessions in their area of Puebla, Mexico - including shutting down existing ones and stopping future ones. Source.

New wave of Iranian govt repression against Kurds - Following the recent ceasefire, there has been a new wave of repression in Eastern Kurdistan, including a reported 1,000 people arrested, as well as prosecutions and executions. Source.

Wildfire crisis in Syria - With limited resources to combat fires and unexploded bombs, grenades, or mines in the region adding to the difficulty, the fires have swept through dozens of communities and 16,000 ha of green cover have been lost. Source.

Fuel delivered to Gaza after 130 days without, Israel bombs people waiting outside health clinic - 15 people were killed outside the health clinic today, and the UN has been allowed to bring some fuel into Gaza, but says it is only enough for one day. Source, source.

Useful reads

Four African billionaires richer than 750 million people living on the continent

Sand Mining Is a Booming Industry — This Mexican Community Is Paying the Price

How the Haitian Government’s Drone War is Illegal, Indiscriminate, and Counter-Productive

For Iran Casualty Counts, Western Media Leaned Heavily on U.S.-Funded Iranian Rights Groups

Madaniaao: Answering the wrong question of the Sudanese Revolution

Cape Town’s sewage treatment isn’t coping: scientists are worried about what the city is telling the public

Share