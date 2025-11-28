In this week’s Global South news:

300,000 Black women march in Brasilia, Brazil - On Tuesday, the women demanded reparations and well-being as they marched in the capital. It was the second national march of Black women, after the first 10 years ago, and women travelled from around the country to attend. Well-being includes a community-based society that prioritizes care, dignity, respect, sovereignty, and collective policies that guarantee basic rights. - BdF

Photo: Flávia Quirino/Brasil de Fato DF

Coup in Guinea-Bissau - The military installed Major-General Horta Inta-a as transitional president on Thursday, a day after soldiers toppled the civilian leadership just before the results of the weekend’s election could be declared. The ousted president fled to Senegal. -AN, AA

Indian workers protest government’s anti-worker labour code - Workers say the code undermines fundamental workers’ rights that were won through decades of struggle. The code covers four key changes, including diluting the right to minimum wages and to unionise. Central trade unions and farmers organisations participated in the protest. Some 45,000 daily wage workers died by suicide in 2023 in India, with abysmal working conditions. -PD

Half of South Sudan experiencing acute hunger - With aid cuts and little access to drinking water, as well as 2 million people displaced due to conflict and flooding, some 6 million people are facing acute hunger. -RW

Bolivia’s right-wing government brings back the DEA - After two decades of a MAS government which kicked out the US’s Drug Enforcement Agency in 2008, the new right-wing government has brought them back. The new president wants to “open Bolivia up to the world” - meaning to transnationals. -MP

Gaza’s economy at 13% of pre-genocide level - The worst economic collapse on record, Israel has blocked currency into the area, so even those with employment can’t access funds. Gaza’s GDP per capita has fallen from a high of US$2,500 in 2005 to just US$161 in 2024. -TO

Fire destroys 1,500 homes in Bangladesh slum - A massive fire ripped through Dhaka’s largest slum, Korail, leaving thousands homeless. Narrow lanes in the slums forced firefighters to work from a distance, and it took 16 hours to extinguish. -TRT, AJ

Devastating floods in Thailand, Vietnam - At least 145 people have died in floods in Thailand, and 90 in Vietnam. Neighbourhoods in Vietnam have been completely destroyed, with buildings covered in mud. Crops have also been damaged. For Vietnam, the flooding is the worst in 50 years. -CGTN, AJ, AJ

Khanh Hoa, Vietnam Photo: AFP

Former Brazilian right-wing president Bolsonaro starts 27-year sentence - Sentenced for attempting a coup, he is currently detained in a cell after being under house arrest where he tried to break his ankle monitor. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court made its final ruling and determined that Bolsonaro should start his sentence. - AB, CNNB, TRT

Afghanistan says Pakistan bombed its border region - The bombing allegedly killed at least 10 people, but so far Pakistan has not claimed responsibility. The bombing follows tensions between the two countries, and an attack a day earlier in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, where two suicide bombers and a gunman stormed the headquarters of the Federal Constabulary, killing three people. -TH, AJ

Over 300 abducted from a school in Nigeria - Students and teachers were kidnapped in Niger state. Such kidnappings often involve demands for ransom. The president has since announced that 51 students have been recovered. -VON, BBC

