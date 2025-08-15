In this week’s Global South news:

900 sanitation workers arrested in India - Sanitation workers held a 13-day protest in Chennai against privatisation of solid waste management, and at the end of the protest, police arrested over 900 of them after a court order was emitted, held them incommunicado, then eventually released them. -ToI, DT

RSF kills 40 displaced people in Sudan - The RSF has killed 40 people in a famine-stricken displacement camp in Darfur. The Sudanese Army controls El Fasher, where the camp is, and the RSF has been blocking aid and attacking in order to try to take the area. - MEM, Dabanga

Lebanon says it will disarm Hezbollah by end of year - The US has been pressuring Lebanon to get Hezbollah to disarm, with a war with Israel threatened as the alternative. Part of the announced plan involves the Lebanese state having control over all weapons in the country and strengthening its army. In response, Hezbollah said it would completely ignore the decision. - Guardian, MEM, AJ.

Trump approves US military action in Latin America - Under the typical pretext of the so-called War on Drugs, Trump has signed a directive allowing the use of military force on foreign soil to target drug cartels in Latin America. The US government has designated many of the cartels “terrorist organizations”. - DN

Niger seizes Australian industrial gold mine - The military government in Niger has nationalised an Australian gold mine, SML, accusing it of serious breaches, including failure to meet investment commitments. - PAN

Israeli Army approves occupation plan of Gaza City - Israel plans to mobilise hundreds of thousands of reservists to take Gaza City, and wants to empty the city of its roughly million residents in two months. Further this week, Israeli forces intentionally killed six journalists with an airstrike on their media tent. - MEE, DSN

Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh grow - Some 150,000 Rohingya people have fled Myanmar to Bangladesh over the past 1.5 years. The current monsoon has triggered flooding and caused widespread damage in Rohingya camps. - TRT, RW

Peruvian coup president gives amnesty to human rights abusers - Boluarte has signed an amnesty law aimed at soldiers and police who committed human rights abuses under the Fujimori dictatorship. - Nodal.

Marchers in Ecuador use Nazi salute - During a march convoked by right-wing president Naboa against a decision by the constitutional court, some members wore swastikas and employed the Nazi salute. - Nodal, Expreso

Useful reads

