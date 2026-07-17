This week in Global South news:

Bangladesh floods, sunken boats - Over 1.1 million people across Bangladesh have been affected by floods, including waterlogging and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rainfall. At least 51 people have died, more than half of those Rohingya refugees and others living in Cox’s Bazaar. Nearby, over 500 people on two boats are feared dead, after boats carrying Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar capsized. -RW, JN, MN, BBC,

US to finally leave Iraq - The US has said it will leave Iraq by September 30, following a 23-year-invasion that began in 2003 and continued in 2014 under the pretext of combating ISIS. The Iraqi PM was clear that US companies will remain in the country. In 2007, the US had 170,000 troops in Iraq. It leaves a violent legacy behind, having trained many of Iraq’s current troops, and having killed at least over 400,000 Iraqis during the first eight years of the invasion. - AP, GSW, BBC

While media focuses on Strait of Hormuz, US kills in Iran - Six nights ago, the US resumed bombing of Iran, killing 35 people until today, and people had to flee after the US dropped various bombs near the Baghaei Hospital in Ahvaz. In retaliation, Iran targeted US bases in six countries. - MEE, MEM, GSW, TRT

UN wants an arms embargo on the UAE for “aiding in genocide” in Sudan - The UAE supports the RSF in Sudan, and the US supplies a majority of the UAE’s arms. While the UN now says the RSF is committing genocide in Sudan, the Sudanese Army has also played a destructive and violent role in the ongoing civil war there. Further, a Sudanese court has sentenced RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti) to death, in absentia, after convicting him of war crimes. In El Obeid, there is reportedly an immediate risk of genocidal massacres as the RSF surrounds the city. An estimated 825,000 children under five are expected to suffer from severe malnutrition in Sudan this year, - DM, MEM, AJ, GW

Palestine: Israel expands West Bank invasion, kills 11 in Gaza - Israel has signed a US$2.3B deal to expand its settlements in the West Bank with 12,000 new homes. Israel continues to use drones in Gaza to violate the ceasefire and kill people, with 11 killed on Tuesday alone. And, Morocco has signed an agreement to join the so-called “Peace Board”. - MEM, MEM, MEM

4,500 killed in Venezuela earthquake - The government has updated the death toll from last month’s earthquake to 4,561, and 16,700 people injured. -S

Useful reads

Home Demolitions: How Israel Is Redrawing the Map of the West Bank

The Kurdish language is at risk of extinction in Northern Kurdistan (use translator to read)

Kenya: When Sewage Floods Your Home, It Floods Your Mind Too

Waste, women & environmental justice: Interview with Nubian activist Malasen Hamida

How Marco Rubio Is Running Venezuela From Afar

Neo-Colonial Coverage of Venezuela Earthquakes Adds Insult to Injury

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