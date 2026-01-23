In this week’s Global South news:

Algeria criminalises French colonisation - Today, Algeria’s parliament passed a law that officially recognises colonial crimes. There are a few key elements of the law that will continue to be discussed, including calling on France to issue an apology and provide compensation for crimes committed. -MEM

Venezuela “cooperates” (under duress) on energy with the US - Acting president Rodríguez has been focusing on diplomacy, she says. This week, four Venezuelan private banks received a reported US$300 million from the first US-administered sale of Venezuelan petroleum. US forces seized a seventh oil tanker on Tuesday. The Venezuelan government has called for its first national consultation for the year for March, in which communities can nominate social projects. -VA, VA, G

Kurds, Indonesia floods, repression in the West Bank

Uganda elections - Long-running head of state, Yoweri Museveni, has been declared the winner of the presidential election. He has been president for 40 years already, and there were allegations of fraud, violence, and repression during the voting. The opposition has rejected the results, and observers raised concerns about internet shutdowns. -TRT

Indonesia sues 6 companies for links to deadly floods - Indonesia’s environment ministry is seeking US$284 million in environmental damages from six companies after deadly floods and landslides were triggered by Cyclone Senyar in November and over 1,000 people died. The government accuses the companies of logging rainforests, leading to damaged watersheds. -M

Trump, Israel launch “Peace Board”, while Palestinians displaced in West Bank - The colonial body was initially meant to be a small group to oversea the “ceasefire,” and doesn’t include Palestinians, but it now includes various other countries — which have to pay $1 billion to join, with Israel added yesterday. Today, the US also announced its “New Gaza” development plan which includes data centres and seaside resorts and rebuilding to be funded by the international private sector. At the same time, Israel has imposed a siege in Hebron, trapping 70,000 Palestinians. In 2025, 13 rural Palestinian communities in the West Bank were completely wiped off the map by Israeli settlers. -AJ, TO, R, TRT, TO

SDF calls on Kurds to join the resistance - After a meeting between the Syrian president and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) leader didn’t go well, the SDF called on Kurds to resist, while the government called on mosques to celebrate victories against the Kurds. This followed an agreed-on ceasefire for SDF integration and for Syrian forces to not enter Kurdish villages, which was then followed by escalated attacks against the SDF. - R, SO, GL, DSN, N

Sudan passes emergency budget, RSF drone strikes intensify - Sudan’s Sovereign Council has passed a budget for the year, though the details of it are unknown - it likely allocates a lot of funding to the military, and little to urgent social needs. The RSF is using drones to strike villages, and Sudan has now recorded the longest school closure due to war, in history. - PANW, TRT, StC

Pockets of famine expected in Yemen - Over 148,000 people entered into crisis or worse levels of food insecurity in 2025 alone. Pockets of famine affecting groups of 40,000 people in different areas are expected in the next few months, after conflict, economic crisis, lack of access to food and health, and humanitarian funding cuts. -RW

Wildfires in Chile - At least 18 people have died as wildfires swept through dry forests, burning species already in danger of extinction in an area that is disputed between local communities and the mining industry, and the government declared a state of catastrophe. - EC, EC

Mozambique experiences disastrous flooding - Intense rain since late December and consequent flooding has killed at least 200 people now in southern Africa - most of those in Mozambique, and displaced 723,000. -I7, PANW

