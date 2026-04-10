In this week’s Global South news:

Israel bombed Lebanon 100 times in 10 minutes - Less than a day after the ceasefire agreement for Iran, Israel killed at least 303 people. Today, Netanyahu said he would begin peace talks with Lebanon, though he has said that before. -MEE, MEE, DN, TO

Iran recap - On Friday, the US-Israel coalition completely destroyed a research centre at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran. The next day, they targeted rail infrastructure. Then Trump threatened to target more vital infrastructure, calling Iranians “animals”. He later upped the racist, horrific vitriol and threatened to send Iran “back to the Stone Age” and said Iran’s “civilisation will die”. In response, Iranians formed human chains around critical infrastructure in order to protect it. Pakistan intervened, and Trump announced Tuesday night his time a two-week ceasefire. While so far, it appears the ceasefire is sort-of holding, one of the points was for Israel to stop bombing Lebanon, and that hasn’t happened yet. - TRT, TRT, MEM, EP, PD, MEM, TW

Argentina approves mining in glaciers - Milei promoted, and the parliament approved, a bill that allows mining in ecologically sensitive areas of glaciers and permafrost. -HDN

Cuba gives go ahead to mixed public-private companies - Under pressure from the US, and in order to try to increase the country’s exports (and therefore access to foreign currency reserves), Cuba will now allow joint state-private enterprises. -N

Israel kills 3 journalists in one day - Israel carried out deadly strikes in both Gaza and Lebanon on Wednesday, killing journalists Mohammed Samir Wishah, Ghada Dayekh, and Suzan Khalil. Wishah worked in Gaza for Al Jazeera and was directly targeted. Lebanese journalist Suzanne Al-Khalil, a presenter for Al-Manar TV, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Kayfoun. -CPJ, AJ, JT

Suzanne Al-Khalil

World Bank pressures Bolivia to open up to mining investments - Bolivia’s new conservative government has implemented a range of economic laws to “reactivate” the economy, i.e. open it up to transnational companies to exploit, including mining and petroleum companies. - N

Sudanese teachers unpaid since 2022 - Some Sudanese teachers haven’t been paid since 2022, and other teachers in Al-Jazirah state complained of very low wages and arrears dating back to 2023. In response, the state head of education threatened to replace teachers with paramilitary troops. -PAN

Bangladesh bans political party - The new Bangladeshi government has effectively banned the Awami League’s political activities, including meetings and social media posts. The Awami League was in power during the 2024 uprising that toppled the PM. -P

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