In this week’s Global South news:

Bolsonaro receives 27-year sentence - Former Brazilian far-right president, Bolsonaro, was sentenced today by the country’s Supreme Court for his role in 2022 in a coup attempt against the newly-elected, and current president, Lula. The US government rejected the ruling, saying it would respond to the “witch hunt”. -P12, EP, CNN.

Nigerian state closer to famine - According to the UN, over a million people in Borno are facing hunger, as a result of conflict, mass displacement, the impact of those on agriculture and trade, and aid cuts. -TRT

Israel kills 46 people in Yemen and also bombs Qatar - Israel struck Sanaa on Wednesday and 165 people were also injured. The strikes on Doha, Israel said, were aimed at Hamas members who were discussing a ceasefire in Gaza, and 6 people were killed. Qatar, a key mediator in the ceasefire talks, condemned the attack. -MEE, TO, AJ.

Nepal PM resigns, protesters killed - On Monday, police killed 19 protestors who were angry about inequality, elitism and corruption, and lack of access to work. The social media ban also played a catalyst role in the protests, but isn’t the core underlying issue. Protests continued Tuesday, as protesters set fire to government buildings, the parliament, and politicians’ homes. Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, the wife of Nepal's ex-prime minister Jhalanath Khanal, was burnt to death in her home. The prime minister resigned. Some 13,500 prisoners escaped jail over Tuesday and Wednesday and the army killed two more people on Tuesday. There is now uncertainty as to who should form the interim government, as it appears protesters are divided, though many endorse Sushila Karki, who has fought corruption. - TOI, IE, CBC, AA, AL.

Ethiopia inaugurates Africa’s biggest dam - The dam, which has a storage capacity of 74 billion cubic metres—roughly the equivalent of the annual share of Sudan and Egypt combined, has been controversial. Those nations were not present at the inauguration because they have concerns about the impact of the dam on their share of the Nile as well as on safety. Ethiopia, on the other hand, says 86% of the Nile’s water originate in its territory, while almost half its population lacks electricity - which the dam will generate. -3ayin, TRT.

Photo: The GERD

Israel signs plan to continue invading the West Bank - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed an agreement today to expand the illegal Maale Adumim settlement in the occupied West Bank. Netanyahu made it clear the plan was part of preventing any kind of Palestinian state. - EN, AJ.

Even US-centric media admits attack on Venezuela boat unacceptable - The Venezuelan government says none of the 11 people on the boat that the US killed in a drone strike were part of a gang, while the US has offered no evidence that they were. Even if they had been, the US was murdered Latin Americans without trial. The move follows the US government’s labelling of various organised crime groups in Latin America as “terrorists” earlier this year - which many people worried could pave the way for such violent attacks by the US. The WSJ also admitted the boat had turned around and was headed back to shore when it was hit several times. The US said it would continue such illegal attacks. - TI, WSJ, Reuters

Milei loses local elections, vetoes important laws - Far-right-wing president Milei’s party suffered a serious defeat in a local election in Buenos Aires’ largest province on the weekend. Then today, the president vetoed an education law to help finance public higher education, and a health law aimed at protecting the country’s main paediatric hospital. -Proceso, EN, DD.

