This week in Global South news:

Burkina Faso cuts ties with France - France invaded Burkina Faso in 1896 and incorporated it into the federation of French West Africa in 1904. After gaining independence in 1960, now the country is severing diplomatic relations, after France has continued to interfere. The measure comes after the government also kicked out French troops. -AN, GSW,

Wave of anti-migrant xenophobia in South Africa - Anti-migrant protests are being held in South Africa following months of anti-migrant violence that has forced many people originally from nearby countries to flee. South African police have arrested more than 900 people during the protests. Xenophobic groups had declared June 30 as a deadline for migrants to leave the country, and it seems the migrants are being scapegoated for deeper socio-economic problems and high unemployment. South Africa has relatively few migrants compared to other countries like Uganda with 1.8 million. -TRT, F24, AJ

India protests and worst drought - In the state of West Bengal, the new ultra-right-wing government’s policy of large-scale demolitions of houses and small shops has provoked protests in the state capital and other cities. The country meanwhile is facing its driest June in 100 years, with a rainfall deficit of more than 42% and farmers fearing crop failure. Farmers are protesting in Gujarat state, as renewable energy projects are taking away productive farmland and the compensation farmers are receiving is miniscule. -BTN, TRT, TW

Record food insecurity levels in northern Nigeria - More than 17 million people across nine states in northern Nigeria are experiencing crisis, emergency, or catastrophic levels of hunger. The crisis is expanding in states affected by conflict, and the conflict means people are having to flee their homes and farms, and aid can’t get in. Climate change is leading to resource conflicts, and there are violent campaigns led by campaigns by Boko Haram and ISWAP. -RW

“Board of Peace” settling into Gaza - Trump’s so-called “Board of Peace” is planning to separate Palestinians into “humanitarian corridors” that enable Israel to continue its takeover of Gaza. The board’s first “tactical vehicles” arrived at the International Security Force (ISF) base in Gaza on Tuesday, as logistical preparations continue for the deployment of a multinational force in the area. The board has selected the Tel Sultan neighborhood in Rafah as the first area where it will “direct” Palestinians in Gaza to enter in the coming weeks. Israeli forces also moved the concrete blocks marking the yellow line west, expanding areas under their control. - MEM, MEM, TO

Anadolu Agency

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