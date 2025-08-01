In this week’s Global South news:

Storms kill at least 70 people in China - Torrential flooding in northern China has seen many deaths, with one region, Miyun, hit with one year’s rain in just a few days. Some 24,000 homes have been damaged, and hundreds of thousands of people affected. - Xinhua, Guardian, TRT.

Migrant organisation sues Ugandan gov’t over migrant deaths abroad - The Federation of Uganda Migrant Workers' Associations (FUMWA) has notified the government of its intention to take it to court over the number of Ugandans who have died abroad while working. The organisation says the government doesn’t sufficiently protect workers hired by recruitment agencies with dodgy practices that then leave the workers vulnerable to abuse, exploitation, torture, and disappearance. -NP

6-day long sit-in for Gaza in Tunisia - Tunisians have been holding a protest for six straight days outside the US embassy. They are calling it a “siege to break the siege.” - MEM.

Gaza: 51 people murdered in three hours by Israeli army while trying to reach food - Hundreds of others were injured. A total of 159 people have died from starvation. Israel has allowed some “aid” drops, but the airdrops have caused injuries and collapsed homes. -MEM, MEE, Truthout, TRT, TRT.

10 Guatemalan Indigenous Ch’orti’ authorities criminalised for opposing a mine - The Ch’orti’ leaders are being tried after being accused by a company that extracts antimony (a metal used as an alloy, in batteries, and as a flame retardant). - PC

Bangladeshis protest for July Charter - A mass protest has been held, blocking a key road in the capital for over 24 hours, demanding the July Charter be passed. The Charter is based on the uprising in Bangladesh in July last year, and includes legal reforms addressing corruption, formal recognition of those killed in last year’s uprising and provisions for care for their families and for those injured. - DT, Channel 24, INS.

Ecuadorian president Noboa gets rid of 6 ministries - Noboa has also fired 5,000 public sector workers as part of IMF-imposed austerity in exchange for a US$5 billion loan. -El País.

Photo: An unseen side of the Global South - Yemen

Khaylah Buqshan Palace, Yemen - Source .

