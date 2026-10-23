This week, in Global South news …

Colombia tries to erase women and sexual diversity from museum, accepts US troops

Colombians have protested for two days against the new right-wing government’s removal of historical, feminist and sexual diversity exhibits from the country’s National Museum. President Abelardo de la Espriella said the measure was part of a “cultural counter-revolution” and the government deployed riot police, water canons and tear gas. A Colombian judge then ordered the government protect the 30 artefacts. Nevertheless, activists said they will continue to protest this week.

Earlier, there had also been protests over De la Espriella’s cuts to public institutions and the signing of a presidential decree that empowers state agents to intervene more directly against protesters.

The national government also withdrew from the Hague Group over its coordinated actions to defend Palestine from Israeli attacks. Further, the US has begun deploying 600 soldiers to Colombia, Honduras and Panama. The US’s pretext is drug trafficking and combating “threats” in the region. -GSW, AJ, AP, N, R, BTN, I

Photo: AP, Fernando Vergara

Important stories in this week’s Global South news

In a border region disputed by Sudan and South Sudan , a drone attack on a market in Abyei has killed at least 153 people, with others still missing. Local officials are blaming the Sudanese Army for striking nearby fuel tankers. -D, AJ,

Meta is ignoring a Brazilian Court order to end Bolsonaro favouritism, as the presidential runoff elections approach in a few days. Employees at Meta admitted in internal communications obtained by Brazilian journalists that Facebook censored the accounts of President Lula da Silva. Brazil’s top electoral court said it will fine Meta US$200,000 a day until it can demonstrate that president Lula and and his far-right challenger Flávio Bolsonaro, backed by Trump, get equal treatment on its platforms. There have been protests outside Meta’s Sao Paulo headquarters. -PD, GE, NM, TRT

With winter around the corner, some 950,000 displaced people in Gaza are living in areas at medium to high risk of flooding - in tents that don’t provide any protection. -MEM

The Philippines is now experiencing its worst hunger crisis in three decades. Nearly a quarter of Filipinos said they experienced “being hungry and having nothing to eat at least once in the past three months” in a recent study, as the country faces severe inflation after the US war on Iran. -K

The new right-wing government in Honduras , elected with Trump’s support, has approved a motion to build a maximum-security prison as part of a broader security strategy inspired by El Salvador’s policies. -tS

The Yemen army said it has “neutralised” 512 Houthi fighters in a day, through 780 strikes. There have been causalities on both sides, and meanwhile the conflict is severely hampering the movement of supplies and worsening the humanitarian situation. -BTN, TRT

Ebola has expanded to Kenya and Nigeria , though for now Nigeria has just reported one case, and in Kenya there are eight cases. The outbreak began in the DRC , and 4602 people have died there. -GSW, PAN, ECDC

There have been various large protests in Guadalajara, Mexico demanding clean tap water, with the state government detaining dozens of protesters. -SEM

Useful reads

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Puerto Ricans demand ICE out

Sudanese refugees face a shrinking world of safety

Israel’s election won’t change the renewed reality of political apartheid

Western Media Accept Trump’s Plundering of Venezuelan Oil as Business as Usual

Indian Gen Z ‘cockroach’ protesters aim to upend assumptions about democracy – and populism – in Modi’s India

World Bank Pours $35.89 Billion Into False Climate Solutions as Communities Bear the Cost

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