This week, in Global South news …

Global South countries protest the US, Israel, and cost of living

Listening to or reading the mainstream English world news, you would get the impression that the war on Iran, the Amazon plane crash, and migrants in Ceuta is all that is happening, and that there was very little resistance to the dire international situation.

In fact, this week, Peruvians protested Marco Rubio’s visit to Lima, saying he represents the US’s interventionist policies. In the Philippines, protests continued against the Pax Silica project, which demonstrators see as US-backed plundering of the country’s resources for AI. At least five people were arrested and 27 injured in the protest today. South Koreans, meanwhile, rallied yesterday against US pressure to send their troops to the Strait of Hormuz. In Thailand, protesters gathered outside the Israeli embassy to protest land purchases by Israelis, which they say circumvent foreign-ownership rules.

Other countries demonstrated against high prices and low wages. After a six-week strike, Kenyan nurses wrapped up their protest Wednesday, and signed an agreement with the government to implement their collective bargaining agreement that was agreed on in 2017, but never carried out. The Guatemalan government established a maximum fuel price after 48 Indigenous communities (cantons) protested the high prices and the generally high cost of living. Senegalese people also protested rising prices, especially of food, rent, and electricity. -CD, GSW, R, TRT, TRT, PANW, PANW, N, tS, GSW, AA

Dakar, Senegal. Photo from Gambiana

Philippines. Photo by League of Filipino Students

Headlines in this week’s Global South news

Israeli artillery shelled southern Lebanon and set fire to homes. All up, Israel’s attacks have damaged more than 22.5% of agricultural land in the region. -MEE, MEM

Rural Sri Lanka is devastated by drought, seeing tens of thousands of people having to turn to aid for food and 280,000 people struggling to access enough water for themselves and their livestock. -TRT

Jamaica is requesting slavery reparations, asking King Charles to use his constitutional power to refer the issue to a group of British judges. -TRT

Peatland fires in Indonesia are causing severe pollution, with wildfires in the country releasing an estimated 19.7 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide in a week. -ENN, CO

The US destroyed five Iranian oil tankers on Tuesday and Iran retaliated by striking a US base in Jordan . -TRT

The Ebola epidemic in the DRC continues to grow at a worrying speed, with thousands dead, and gold mining contributing as miners move between sites, against medical recommendations for those who have been in contact with an infected person to remain in place. - GSW

Nepal has called for US$20 million in climate justice payments, after the deadly glacial floods. -TO, TRT

Clashes have renewed in Yemen, reportedly resulting in the killing of more than 300 people and the displacement of 18,500. Houthi fighters have seized the city of Mokha. -BTN, TRT

Useful reads

What remains after Nepal’s Gen Z protests? Survivors reflect one year later

I was 18 when they sent me to Guantanamo. The system that allowed it never went away

The disaster in Nepal and the need to build resilience: An ecosocialist energy transition perspective

Indigenous land back in Chile brings mixed bag of environmental outcomes: Study

“All I Want Is for the War to End”: Displacement Behind the Front Lines in Yemen

What Is Happening to the Haitian Left?

Billionaire on Trump’s Gaza Board Bankrolls AIPAC against Pro-Palestine Candidates

Indigenous territories maintain Amazon forest just as well as protected areas, study finds

‘Plastic pollution hotspots’ spawn a public health crisis across Latin America

The Global South makes up almost 80% of the world’s population, but that isn’t reflected in international news coverage - or social media and search engine algorithms. Do forward or share this to help counter that.

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