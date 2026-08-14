Filipinos reject US military presence and its massive AI industrial hub

People marched in the capital today toward the US embassy in rejection of the US’s economic influence and military presence. The US’s Pax Silica global tech agreement, launched at the end of last year, builds supply chains for AI and semiconductor technologies - including a 1,600 ha industrial hub in the Luzon Economic Corridor. The project will see much of the Philippine’s resources handed over to transnationals. Further, under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement, the US has access to some Philippine military bases, which the US can use in its competition with China.

There has been little to no critical English-language media coverage of the Pax Silica initiative, with attention focusing on how much of an edge it gives the US over China. But the hub to be built in the Philippines would consume copious amounts of water and energy, impacting nearby communities and the environment. -BTN, PS, R, ABS-CBN

Photo: Philippine Star

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