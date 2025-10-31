In this week’s Global South news:

Filipinos to sue Shell over climate change - 67 Filipinos affected by the deadly 2021 typhoon are going to sue Shell in the UK for the damages they suffered. The typhoon damaged millions of homes and killed over 400 people. Those suing were injured, lost loved ones or their homes and they say Shell has contributed historic carbon emissions. - M

Cameroon continues to protest - Cameroonians are still protesting after 92-year-old president Paul Biya won the presidential election and would begin his eighth term. Protests have been ongoing since the October 12 election, and security forces have killed four people and arrested over 200. The median age in Cameroon is 19. -FP, AJ

Photo: AFP

RSF kills thousands in Sudan in two days - Reports are that the RSF (one of the two forces fighting in the civil war) killed 2,000 people in El Fasher as it captured the city on October 26 to 27. The RSF has blockaded the city for over a year, starving people there. The assault took place just after ceasefire negotiations in Washington collapsed. The RSF used artillery and drone strikes, shot people point blank and looted and burned homes and institutions. There are also reports that 460 people in the Saudi Maternity Hospital were killed. Some people who tried to flee in their cars were reportedly burnt alive in them. - A, FSG, PANW, D

Photo: El Fasher Resistance Committees

Israel continues to betray “ceasefire” - Overnight on 28–29 October, Israeli airstrikes killed more than 100 Palestinians, including 46 children. Israel has violated the ceasefire agreement every day since it went into effect; killing, restricting humanitarian supplies, and refusing to open the Rafah border crossing.-MEM, DSN

Police kill 128 people in a favela raid - The raid on Tuesday was the deadliest in Brazil’s history. Officials said it was against organised crime, but the raid also took place in one of Rio’s poorest favelas, and retrieved bodies showed signs of torture. The massacre also happened within a context of systemic police racism, in which 87% those killed by Brazilian police are of African descent. -FP, AJ, IW, ID

Hurricane kills 32 - Hurricane Melissa, one of the strongest to ever hit the Atlantic, struck Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba. At least 32 people died, with the majority in Haiti, and Jamaica was left without power, with hundreds of roads blocked, and the western part of the island “flattened.” -D, G, CNN

Uruguay gets euthanasia - The country’s president has signed a dignified death law. Any “mentally competent” resident or citizen who is terminally ill or has an irreversible health condition with unbearable suffering would have the right to euthanasia. - MP

1,500 Moroccan protesters prosecuted - Moroccans, particularly the youth, have been protesting for a month now for better healthcare, education and an end to corruption, and a local NGO reports there are 1,500 prosecutions out, against over 1,000 people who have been detained. -PANW

Indonesian military massacres West Papuans -Indonesian security forces killed 15 West Papuans in the Intan Jaya Regency in occupied West Papua. Following that, West Papuans protested and demanded an end to militarisation -GLW

Tanzanian protests repressed after election - Tanzanians are also protesting after general elections this week in which the two main opposition candidates were excluded. The government has shut down the internet, imposed a curfew, deployed the military, and reportedly two protesters have been killed. -AA, AA, AP

