In this week’s Global South news:

France finally leaves Senegal after 65 years - France has handed over the last of its military bases, bringing to a close an exit process that begin in March. The French army has had a permanent base in Senegal since the country’s independence from France in 1969. Last year, the government announced it would work towards ending foreign military influence, following protests against French-owned businesses a few years ago and moves from other countries in the region to also eject French soldiers. Source, source, source.

Israel attacks Damascus, using “defence” of Druze community as excuse - Over 500 fighters and civilians were killed during four days of fighting between the Syrian government, Israel, Druze militias, and Bedouin tribes in Sweida, Syria. Sweida’s main hospital was hit and its emergency department rendered-non functional, and it has struggled to treat all the wounded people arriving there. On Wednesday, Israel then struck key locations in the capital, including the Presidential Palace (Qasr al-Shaab) and the General Staff Complex of the new Syrian military. Source, source, source, source

Israel bombed Syria's Defence Ministry in Damascus, Syria yesterday (Photo: Reuters)

Hundreds die in floods in Pakistan - Unprecedented monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across parts of the Punjab province, and the capital has also been affected by heavy rains. Authorities have confirmed over 150 deaths, with many caused by collapsed buildings. Source, source.

12 Global South countries agree to arms embargo on Israel - At an Emergency Ministerial Conference on Palestine organized by The Hague Group in Colombia, the nations of Bolivia, Cuba, Colombia, Indonesia, Iraq, Libya, Malaysia, Namibia, Nicaragua, Oman, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and South Africa, agreed that “international law must be enforced”, and to prevent the provision of arms to Israel, and also to review all public contracts that could be financially supporting Israel’s occupation of Palestine. Source.

Afghanistan struggles to support over a million returnees/deportees - As Pakistan, Iran, and Tajikistan have been aggressively deporting Afghans, many of whom have been living in those countries since the US war on Afghanistan began two decades ago, Afghanistan is struggling. Over 1.3 million Afghans have had to return so far this year, to communities where there is 70% poverty, drought, a humanitarian crisis, and where women have few or no rights. There is little funding available or allocated to receive deportees, impacting their access to shelter, food, and safety. Source, source.

Brutal weekend as hundreds killed in North Kurdufan, Sudan - An estimated 450 people were killed recently in the state of North Kurdufan, reportedly by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). People were killed by heavy weaponry and as a village was burnt down. Source, source.

77 people die in shopping centre fire in Iraq - The five-storey mall in the city of Kut burnt down overnight, and shoppers and workers were trapped in the building. So far, there is no public information on the cause of the fire. Source, source.

Useful reads

The Women’s Workshop: Where Hope Survives in Afghanistan

Sudan’s sunken heritage: The hidden story behind Egypt’s High Dam

U.S. Brokers Congo ‘Peace’ Deal to Continue Its War of Plunder Fundraiser (video conversation).

The suffocation of Sinjil - Palestine.

I will never find home: A Sudanese photographer’s wartime journey

Big Aid sticks with Boston Consulting Group despite Gaza scandal

Share