In this week’s Global South news:

Ecocide in Patagonia, Argentina - Forest fires have burnt 21,000 ha (similar to the size of Buenos Aires) since mid-December. It appears most of the fires are intentional, with some kind of accelerant used to spread them. Climate change, extreme heat, and winds, as well as a lack of resources (Milei has cut some 70-90% of funding for environmental protection and for fire-fighting, and there aren’t enough firefighters) have also contributed to the fires. Old forest and plantations have been burnt. - LJ, LJ, LM

Fires in Patagonia, Argentina. Photo: AFP

Horrific repression in Iran - With the country now entering the longest every Internet shut down , it is very hard to verify the numbers of protesters and security forces killed, and which groups and causes are participating and their key demands. However, before the Internet was shut down on 8 January, it was clear that significant numbers of people are protesting difficult economic conditions, which are partly due to US sanctions on Iran. Protests then extended to rejecting the entire government. Reports of numbers killed vary from hundreds to thousands. Trump has threatened the country with military intervention or “help”. Some outlets are now reporting the protests have just ended. There appear to be Mossad agents on the ground, possibly functioning as violent infiltrators. There have also reportedly been significant pro-government rallies and also mobilisations against possible US intervention.- TO, PC, MEE, IT, HT, PD, TC

Hundreds of Kurds reported missing - In Aleppo, Syria, the attacks against Kurds by government forces has seen an estimated 148,000 people forcibly displaced, dozens killed, and hundreds missing. Hundreds of people have also reportedly been arbitrarily arrested. -SO, HA

While Trump says phase 2 of “ceasefire” has begun, genocide in Gaza continues - Phase 2 includes Palestinian factions agreeing to a committee of technocrats to govern the enclave. The 15-member committee would be overseen by a former UN representative, Mladenov, who is also seen as the “UAE’s man in Gaza”. In the past three months of “ceasefire”, Israel has killed 439 people directly, while other people have died from the cold or buildings collapsing from previous bombing and the rain or cold. Cancer patients are suffering and dying as Israel continues to restrict aid and violate the “ceasefire”. - MEE, MEE, MEE

Drones in Haiti - The unelected government in Haiti is reportedly using drones against civilians, while other media reports drones being used to attack gang leaders. - HL, DL

Brazil triples aid shipments to Venezuela after U.S. bombed Nephrology Centre - Brazil has shipped 40 tons of haemodialysis medicine and supplies. - tS

1000 days of civil war in Sudan - The war continues in Sudan, with government forces returning to the capital, Khartoum recently, and millions dealing with hunger, displacement, and collapsed services. There is ongoing fighting in Kordofan and a new wave of displacement from there (65,000 people in the past two months), activists are being arrested, and Darfur is being bombed. - A, D, D, D

Bolivian government declares social and energy emergency - With high inflation last year, the new right-wing government has used the emergency to authorise the free importation and sale of fuel. The emergency also comes as the government and previously protesting farmer and worker unions resolved the “conflict.” - LJ, EC

La Paz, Bolivia. Photo: Xinhua

