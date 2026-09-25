This week, while the mainstream media has focused on the UN speeches — and fine, there are important things happening there, despite the UN’s ineffectiveness — other important news in the Global South has gone unnoticed:

Lives are the price of gold in Sudan

There have been multiple gold mine collapses in Sudan recently, killing nearly 100 people. If that many died in a mine collapse in France, for example, the whole world would hear about it. But in this case, the media barely blinked.

Some 82 bodies have been recovered after a gold mine in Sudan’s West Kordofan State collapsed, and then on Sunday, another mine collapsed in the Awny mining area near Sudan’s border with Egypt and a further 10 people died, with many others injured.

Unlike in some other African countries, most of Sudan’s gold comes from artisanal mines. In the context of civil war, that gold has become a key source of money for the two warring armies, which otherwise face blockades. Sudan is a top gold producer in the region and its production has actually gone up significantly during the war.

Nevertheless, gold mines throughout Africa and Latin America cause extreme environmental damage, and working conditions are typically exploitative and unhealthy. Most of these mines are owned by Global North transnationals. Investors and the wealthy, meanwhile, use gold as a stable way to store their wealth or earn interest. -BTN, AJ, AJ, DS

Archival photo of Sudanese people panning for gold (AFP).

Headlines in this week’s Global South news

Fighting has resumed in Tigray, Ethiopia . The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) took control of airports in the region. The next day, the Ethiopian army said it had killed 272 Tigrayan rebel fighters. -PAN, AN

Nearly 130,000 people have been displaced in Yemen due to escalating conflict over the past few weeks. -RW

The president of South Sudan dissolved its transitional government ahead of long-delayed elections to be held in December. A caretaker government will run things until the elections. -AP, TRT

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s electoral campaign filed a lawsuit in Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court against far-right presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro, his running mate, Alfredo Gaspar, and former federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro. Lula claims they have illegal support from the US government and have misused the media. -PD

Results are coming in for Morocco’s election, which only had a 38% turnout. The governing and centre-right Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) so far has the highest votes, winning 97 of the 395 seats in the House of Representatives, according to provisional results. -AN, DW

The Catholic Church in Panama issued an apology for its handling of sexual abuse complaints involving minors and vulnerable people. -GSW

Bangladeshis are dying in prison, with at least 132 prisoners having died in so far this year. Many of those who died were awaiting trial - ie hadn’t been convicted yet, and in general the prisoners are dying during to inadequate healthcare. -P

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