In this week’s Global South news:

Genocide over, for now - Hamas and the Israeli government have both approved the first stage of the ceasefire plan, which involves the “release of all captives.” The ceasefire went into effect at 1:30 p.m. local time.

Key points:

Talks were held in Egypt this week.

Israel continued bombing today despite the talks and decisions. Israel violated the last ceasefire with Gaza in January and continues to violate the ceasefire with Lebanon.

The deal stipulates that Hamas will release all Israeli captives in the next 72 hours, and in exchange, will receive 250 Palestinian “prisoners” (captives) with life sentences, as well as more than 1,000 captives from Gaza who were captured after 7 October 2023.

In two years, Israel dropped 200,000 tonnes of bombs on Gaza, or 13 Hiroshimas.

The US spent over US$30 billion supporting Israel and other regional wars over the two years

Gaza’s residents promised to rebuild and the Palestinian Authority says it has completed preparations to address the aftermath of Israel’s devastating war in Gaza, including rubble removal and relief provision, as well as plans for a reconstruction conference in Egypt.

Under Trump’s plan, Gaza will be temporarily governed by a “technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee”, before being handed over to the Palestinian Authority.

The agreement also includes the entry of humanitarian aid and the reopening of the Rafah crossing.

-MEE, MEE, TRT, TO, MEE, MEM, AJ, BBC, PC, AJ

9 October, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Activists accuse RSF in Sudan of using chemicals in projectiles dropped by drones - The El Fasher Resistance Committees said that at least 13 people were killed Monday during an RSF assault on North Darfur and that the projectiles caused symptoms consistent with exposure to toxic or irritant chemicals. - DS

French transnational TotalEnergies wants to control Mozambique peninsula - TotalEnergies said it would only restart its gas operations if it can convert the Afungi peninsula into a fortress, with no gates and no access by land. People and cargo would have to arrive and leave by air or sea; Afungi has a large landing strip and dock. -AA, Z

In September, 170,000 Afghans forced to return from Pakistan - Migrants also face harassment in Pakistan, and are also being deported from Iran. -TN

Moroccan protesters demand government resign - People are continuing to protest in Morocco for healthcare and education reform and on Friday they demanded the government resign, after days of protests saw security forces kill three people. -PAN

US murders more Latin Americans in international waters - The US has bombed a fourth boat. While the first three were Venezuelan, Colombia’s president says the fourth boat was Colombian, with Colombian citizens on it. Four people were killed Friday. -A, R,

Ecuadorians also continue to protest - Protests continue in Ecuador amid heavy repression and allegations from several journalists of assaults and deportations. For two weeks now, Indigenous people and others have been protesting against the elimination of diesel subsidies. - PD

Syrian holds parliamentary elections - For the first time since Assad was toppled, Syria held elections. However, they did not involve direct voting, but voting by colleges, and a third of the legislators will be chosen by the transitional (pro-US) government. -AJ

Myanmar junta kills dozens - A strike by the Myanmar junta killed 40 people at a festival protesting the military government. -FM, BBC

Useful reads

