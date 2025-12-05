Excluded Headlines

Excluded Headlines

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kojo's avatar
Kojo
3d

"....US negotiates peace deal with DRC, Rwanda for its own interests - Today US President Trump hosted Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda leaders, as they signed a deal designed to end the conflict in eastern Congo that has been going for three decades. However, the deal includes “security protection” from the US in exchange for access to Congo’s mines and minerals..."

Given that it´s been long established that Kagame´s regime is a US proxy regime:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/twenty-years-ago-rwanda-installing-a-us-proxy-state-in-central-africa-the-us-was-behind-the-genocide/5376742

https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2014/02/rwanda-paul-kagame-americas-darling-tyrant-103963/

...you should therefore call this what it actually is: US terrorism against Congo, for profit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Tamara Pearson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture