In this week’s Global South news:

US negotiates peace deal with DRC, Rwanda for its own interests - Today US President Trump hosted Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda leaders, as they signed a deal designed to end the conflict in eastern Congo that has been going for three decades. However, the deal includes “security protection” from the US in exchange for access to Congo’s mines and minerals, and there have been various peace deals already that didn’t hold up, as countries like the US and China fight for access to minerals essential for Big Tech companies. - AA, TRT, AJ, APA

Thousands die in Indonesia, Sri Lanka floods - Over 1,400 people have died as a result of flooding and landslides across Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, and more are missing. A tropical typhoon and two tropical cyclones combined together and with other factors like deforestation, to create the humanitarian disaster. In Sumatra, Indonesia, over 700 people have died and more than 800,000 people are displaced in Sumatra and Aceh. - RW, M, R, F24

Honduras votes for Trump-backed candidate - Two conservative candidates, Salvador Nasralla and Nasry Asfura are currently neck-to-neck and leading the count for the presidential election held in Honduras Sunday. It was also a general election, and the parliamentary results reflect a similar conservative dominance. Last minute before the voting, Trump backed Asfura, threatening to cancel Honduras’ aid if people didn’t vote for him. Asfura is currently leading in the count, by just 23,000 votes. The left-leaning and currently governing Libre party, which the US has previously overthrown through a coup, only has 19% of the vote. Trump also pardoned the former narco president of Honduras, JOH, imprisoned in the US, while at the same time trying to use drugs to justifying the bombing of Venezuelan boats. - EH, LP

Family of Colombian that US murdered in boat files complaint - The family has filed its complaint against the US to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) saying Alejandro Carranza Medina, who was 42 years old and killed in a September boat strike, was denied any rights to due process, given the US’s allegations that the people it is killing in the boats are drug traffickers. His family says Carranza was a fisher. -TO

Carranza’s parents. Photo: AFP

Egypt increases deportations of Sudanese refugees - Some 1.5 million Sudanese have crossed into Egypt during the 2.5-year war, out the total of 11 million forcibly displaced. In Egypt, refugees often face racism and discrimination, and detentions and deportations have accelerated over the past year, sometimes to South Sudan rather than the refugees’ country of origin. -TNH

Nearly 100,000 displaced in Mozambique recently, as violence spreads - People in northern Mozambique have been forced to flee in recent weeks after armed groups stormed their villages, burning homes and attacking civilians. - AN, RW

Kenya, US sign health deals as US uses funding for political control - The US and Kenya signed a US$2.5 billion agreement in what is expected to the be the first of dozens of global health funding agreements to combat infectious diseases in countries the Trump government deems aligned with its foreign policy goals. - PANW

Israeli army strikes 2 villages in southern Lebanon - The Israeli army launched fresh airstrikes in southern Lebanon today. - MEM

Israel to reopen Rafah border in one way only - Israel has said it will reopen the southern Gaza border, but will only allow Palestinians to leave, and will not not allow any to return. The “ceasefire” terms stipulated a full opening. -TO

Sudan Army seizes parts of South Kordofan, RSF expands east - After taking Darfur, the RSF intensified attacks on Babanusa, and the Sudanese Army seized several areas west of Abbasiya Tagali in South Kordofan. -MEM, PD

Note: I’ll be taking a break soon and this newsletter will resume at the start of January. ¡Hasta entonces! Until then.

Decades-old palm trees in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, flower for the first — and only — time. Photo: AP/Lucas Dumphreys

