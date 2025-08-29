In this week’s Global South news:

Huge workers’ protests in Indonesia - Workers and unions in Indonesia have been protesting in order to demand wage increases, protection from layoffs, and tax reform. Their protests come as it has been revealed that politicians are getting a housing allowance ten times the minimum wage, on top of their salary, while land taxes have been raised, US tariffs are having an impact, and people face serious poverty. Students joined the protest today, and riot police repressed them with tear gas. -Liputan, TN, JP, NHK

August 28, outside the Legislative Assembly. Photo: Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga

Protests, rejection of Milei in Argentina - With provincial elections next month, President Milei was campaigning when he was greeted with shouts and rock throwing, Wednesday. The protests against him follow a recent corruption scandal which allegedly involves, among other people, the his sister, who is the presidential secretary. Today, there was more violence, protests, and repression, including arrests of protestors and journalists, and the sister, Karina Milei, had to stop campaigning as she was evacuated. - La Jornada, P12, TRT.

People in El Fasher, Sudan, going hungry - Blockades on humanitarian aid entering the city of El Fasher, in Darfur, have cut the city off from aid for the past 16 months. The blockades are an RSF tactic to try to gain control over the area. Some 600,000 people have been displaced from the city, while roughly 260,000 people remain there, in desperate conditions, often having to eat animal feed. The RSF has also recently been bombing residential areas and displacement camps. -Dabanga, PAN.

New virus in Gaza, displacement, Israeli forces murder journalists - A hospital director in Gaza has warned that a new virus is spreading Gaza as a result of lowered immunity from malnutrition and a lack of clean water. Since Israel’s latest attacks on Gaza City this month, over 36,000 people have been displaced. And Israel killed five journalists in one strike on a hospital, then when medical workers went to attend to the attack, it struck and killed them also. -MEE, MEM, TO.

Thai-Cambodia border tension continues, workers threatened - Since the five-day conflict in July, Cambodian migrant workers in Thailand have been subjected to right-wing-spurred threats of violence, with a few groups hunting out such workers and violently attacking them. -Prachatai.

