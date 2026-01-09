In this week’s Global South news:

People killed in Iran protests - People have been protesting in Iran since December 28 over their devalued currency and rising costs. So far, outlets claim that security forces have killed 36 people and detained over 1,000. Trump has said the repression would be an excuse for the US to intervene in the country. There have also been significant pro-government marches. - IT, MEE, tS

Syrian government forces attack Kurdish forces in Aleppo - The Syrian army declared Aleppo’s Kurdish neighbourhoods as closed military zones on Wednesday and ordered evacuations of some suburbs - an indicator of open warfare. The Kurdish SDF accused the Syrian army of using drones, snipers, and heavy weapons against them. Thousands of people are reportedly displaced from the region and the battles are significant given the SDF had agreed to integrate after Assad fell. There have been protests in parts of Syria against the attacks. -MEE, AJ, K, TG

Bolivians begin third week of protests- Bolivians are protesting fuel price rises. After a new, right-wing government was sworn in in November, farmers, teachers, and miners especially have been demanding the revocation of a presidential decree that includes economic adjustment measures to promote capitalist investment and the ending of fuel subsidies. Some workers have marched 55 km under the slogan, Bolivia is not for sale, and protesters in La Paz were repressed with tear gas. - tS, EP, CT, tS, TRT

Protests in Venezuela and globally after US abducted president, killed 100 people - The Venezuelan government updated its tally for people killed in the intervention to 100. There have been significant protests in Venezuela, much of Latin America, the US, and around the world. The US has said it will sell Venezuela’s oil and has seized oil tankers linked to the country, while Venezuela says its oil company, PDVSA, is negotiating with the US to sell its oil. -AA, VA, tS, MP, DN

67,000 more people displaced from Kordofan, Sudan - A surge in violence has forced 67,000 people to flee Kordofan in recent weeks, and 114 people have been killed over the past week in the region. -PANW, ST

Workers’ Party withdraws from Bangladeshi elections - Following August 2024 mass protests that removed the government, elections are due to be held in Bangladesh in February. However, the Workers’ Party says there is political persecution and a lack of order in the country. -PD

