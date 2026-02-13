In this week’s Global South news:

2 million people face hunger in Kenya - Drought has hit Kenya over the past few weeks, and could lead to millions facing hunger, on top of others fleeing the northern part of Kenya due to conflict. Farm animals are already dying from the drought. Thanks to climate change and Global North pollution particularly, the country’s wet season, from October to December, was one of the driest ever.- KTN, M

Photo: AP / Mongabay

BNP leads Bangladesh elections - After the 2024 protests that lead to the ouster of the PM, Bangladesh held elections today. The previous governing party did not run. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party currently has a strong lead, but there are no official results yet, at the time of writing. The BNP is an older, traditional, and right-leaning party. Bangladesh has also signed a trade deal with the US, which, among other things, forces it to purchase US energy products and gives other US goods preferential entry into the country. -TRT, AJ, P

Indonesia prepares to send 8,000 troops to Gaza - As part of Trump’s “Peace” board, Indonesia will send 8,000 soldiers for the “stabilisation force.” The Indonesian government has stated it would only participate in missions focused on reconstruction, medical care, and so on, and with Palestinians’ approval, but the reality seems otherwise. -MEE, PC, ABC

National strike in India - No to US trade deal - Today, Indian farmers and workers went on strike in opposition to four new labour codes, as well as the trade deals with the US and EU. Farmers burned symbolic copies of the India-US trade pact in their fields and at protest meetings, saying the government moved ahead without consulting them nor considering their needs. Trade unions said they expected 300 million workers to participate in the strike. It seems the trade deal is similar to what the US has with Mexico, where cheap and subsidised US produce is forced on the country, and local farmers struggle to compete. -T, F, PD, F

Mexico sort of reduces its working week - Mexico’s Senate has approved reducing the working week from 48 hours to 40, by 2030, with hours reducing gradually each year. Mexico will still only have one obligatory day of rest per week, and the majority of workers are still informal and will keep working seven days a week. The change has to now go to the Chamber of Deputies for approval. - M, EP, I

Chile launches Latin America AI - An alliance of 15 countries have launched Latam GPT from Chile, aimed at including Latin American information and realities, as well as Indigenous languages. -GB, N

DRC opposition to US minerals deal - The US held a minerals summit last week and signed a range of deals with African countries to access their minerals (most of which would go to US tech companies). But in Kinshasa, lawyers and human rights activists critique the deal’s impact on the DRC’s sovereignty, and have filed a lawsuit - details so far are unclear. - PANW

Report: Israel used weapons in Gaza that evaporated thousands of Palestinians - The US-supplied thermal and thermobaric munitions burning at 3,500°C left no trace of an estimated 2,842 Palestinians. - AJ

300 injured in Argentinian protests against new labour reform - The government has passed a new bill that curbs the right to strike, allows for 12-hour working days, and curtails severance payments. Police repressed protests on Wednesday, detaining 31 people. - CD, MP

