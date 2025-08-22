In this week’s Global South news:

Bolivia turns to the right in elections - After some 20 years of a MAS government (bar the short-lived coup government, called a “political crisis” by mainstream press, in 2019-2020), people have voted for right-wing parties in elections on the weekend. With no party gaining a majority, the top two parties, both right-wing, will compete in a run-off in October. Former president Evo Morales, blocked from running, called for a boycott or null vote, which appears to have got 19% of the vote. Rodrigo Paz, a conservator senator, got the highest vote (32.8%), and promised “capitalism for everyone.” - PD, P12,

Environmentalists wage case against US funding Mozambique LNG project - They have filed a suit in the US, accusing the country’s Export-Import Bank (EXIM) of rushing through US$5 billion in funding to the controversial LNG project - which has both environmental and humanitarian consequences. -IPS

US sends military boats to Caribbean - Under the thin disguise of combatting “Latin American drug cartels”, the US has sent three Aegis guided-missile destroyers to the waters off Venezuela. Mexico, Cuba, and Colombia have rejected such a military operation. -AP, F24.

Tollywood workers in India go on strike - Thousands of workers in the Telugu film industry, also known as Tollywood, have been on strike for 10 days. More than fair pay, they are demanding dignity, which includes timely payouts, countering the instability of the work, and critiquing the massive inequalities between actors and crew. -The Wire.

650 killed in floods in 2 months in Pakistan - Current heavy rains have caused significant damage in Pakistan, displacing thousands, injuring some 900 people, and killing 650. Villages and communications networks have been washed away. It is estimated that Pakistan has already received 50% more rain this year in comparison to last year. - PD, TRT

Cloudburst kills at least 60 in Kashmir - Hundreds are missing and dozens dead after a cloudburst (sudden and huge amount of rain) hit Indian-administrated Kashmir. Floods swept away homes in a town and tents set up for an annual Hindu pilgrimage. - TNH

Photo: Reuters

Israeli military begins first stage of plan to seize Gaza City - While Hamas has agreed to the latest ceasefire proposal, Israel has launched a ground push into Gaza City. Palestinians are being forced south in the Gaza Strip, where tent camps are growing and aid remains scarce. Israeli defence minister Israel Katz threatened Thursday to turn Gaza City into rubble the same way as the northern town of Beit Hanoun, which was completely levelled. - TRT, AJ, MEM.

Massacre in attack on Mosque in Nigeria - At least 27 people were killed when armed people stormed dawn prayers and started shooting, in Katsina state. Just days earlier, shooters kidnapped 60 people and killed several villagers. The massacre is the latest in a wave of armed assaults across northern Nigeria, where militant groups and criminal gangs, often referred to as bandits, have increasingly attacked villages, religious buildings, and travellers. - Al Mayadeen English

