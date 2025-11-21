In this week’s Global South news:

Hundreds of thousands rally against corruption in the Philippines - People rallied in the capital to demand accountability for a flood-control corruption scandal that has implicated top government officials. The protest was organized by the Church of Christ and was in response to the miss-spending or misuse of funds for flood control projects, followed by deadly and damaging floods earlier this month, though the scandal dates back to July. The current three-day rally follows various other protests. -TD, AJ, AJ

Photo: ABC

Chile elections - Chile held presidential and parliamentary elections on the weekend. The two top presidential candidates will now head to a run-off. Jeannette Jara, a member of the Communist Party but seen by many as centre-left, got 26.8% of the vote, and right-winger José Antonio Kast got 23.9%. -BCN, LJ, BBC

Ecuador votes ‘no’ to four-question referendum - Ecuadorians rejected four proposals from the right-wing government (voting separately on each) to: allow foreign (ie US) military bases in the country, end the public allocation of resources to political parties, reduce the number of legislators, and convoke a constituent assembly to create a new constitution -CNNE

Protest as COP30 held in Belem, Brazil - An estimated 70,000 people marched on Saturday for climate justice, with the slogan, ‘We are the answer’. The march was part of the People’s Summit, an autonomous gathering parallel to COP30, organised by 1,100 organizations, and led by Indigenous peoples. This followed a flotilla protest of more than 200 boats, carrying around 5,000 people from various movements. Also, Brazil announced that declaratory ordinances will be issued for 10 new Indigenous lands. -PD, ENN, PD, E.

Somalia declares extreme drought emergency - Somalia has declared a national state of emergency as worsening drought is causing displacement and deepening hunger. -RW, NA.

Trump says will intervene to end Sudan civil war - He made the pledge after Saudi Arabia requested it. Marco Rubio also called for countries to cut off weapons supplies to the RSF. It’s hard to know at this point how much of this talk is posturing, or what US intervention would look like. -D

100 feared dead in DRC mine collapse and framework for peace signed - A makeshift bridge at the Kalando copper-cobalt mine collapsed after becoming overcrowded. Some 32 people were confirmed dead, but some media outlets reported 70-130 deaths or missing people. Also, DR Congo and the Rwanda-backed M23 group signed a framework agreement in Qatar after months of talks aimed at ending violence in eastern DRC. Locals are sceptical that the agreement will have much impact. -PANW, A24, IU, TW

Bali plans to ban private beaches - Bali, Indonesia, is looking to ban private beaches after locals are struggling to access the coastline. Increasing commercial development is stopping locals from carrying out important rituals. - ST, DE

Bangladesh sentences former PM to death - A domestic war crimes court sentenced former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, to death in absentia for crimes against humanity. She was found guilty of incitement, orders to kill, and inaction to prevent atrocities during the state crackdown on a student-led uprising in 2024. -TC

Israel moves beyond yellow line, bombs Gaza - Israeli air strikes killed at least 33 Palestinians less than two days after the UN Security Council adopted Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza. The Israeli army also advanced tanks and moved the yellow barriers that mark the “ceasefire” withdrawal line. -MEE, DSN, AJ

Renewed youth protests in Nepal - The Nepalese government has imposed a curfew and banned public meetings in one part of the country, following a renewal of protests over government policies, social media restrictions, and corruption. -OI

Useful reads

Baloch Students Fighting What They Should Never Face

The Seed That Outlived the Bulldozer - Palestine

How the Right Wing Used AI and Influencers to Make Up an Anti-Government Movement in Mexico

“It’s as if a nuclear bomb went off”: Jamaican communities fight to recover from Melissa

Indonesia: Despite repression, students continue to organise

Makassar women press for water as taps and wells run dry in sweltering Indonesian city

Healing as resistance: Activist dreams of promoting mental health awareness in Myanmar

Share