Excluded Headlines: Migrants, Chad, Ecuador, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Iran...
Stay up to date on the Global South news stories the US- and Eurocentric media overlook, with author and journalist, Tamara Pearson.
In this week’s Global South news:
January, February deadliest ever for migrants in the Mediterranean - According to the International Organisation for Migration, the first weeks of 2026 have been the deadliest on record, with over 600 refugees and migrants confirmed missing — and many more feared lost. With no coordinated reporting, rescue, or transparency, the deaths of migrants in the Mediterranean are shrouded in secrecy. - PANW
Chad shuts Sudan border after strike kills civilians - The Chadian president has ordered the immediate closure of Chad’s 1,300-kilometre border with Sudan and placed its military on maximum alert after a reportedly Sudanese, RSF drone strike on a border town, Mabrouka. A gathering of civilians was hit, and at least 16 people killed. -D
Ecuador curfew and alleged bombing of Colombia - As the US “works” with Ecuador in a supposed military offensive against organised crime - supplying troops and arms, the country has imposed a curfew and arrested almost 400 people in two days. Some 30,000 troops have been deployed around the small country. Nearby Colombia has accused Ecuador of launching bombs into its territory, near the border. An unexploded bomb was found, as well as 27 scorched bodies. -tS, P, F24, NM
Israel continues assault on Lebanon, apparently planning significant invasion - Israeli attacks on Lebanon are intensifying, with some 350,000 people displaced and at least 850 people killed in the three-week campaign. According to Israeli media, Israel plans to occupy the first line of villages in southern Lebanon. The US is pressuring Syria to join in Israel’s attacks on Lebanon. -MEM, MEM, BN, TRT, TO
Media barely blinks as 400 reportedly killed in Afghanistan - On Monday, the Afghan government reported that Pakistan had launched a bomb at a hospital in Kabul, killing some 400 people, Later, when forensic workers confirmed that at least 100 people had been killed in a drug rehab facility, a few media outlets briefly mentioned the event. Some 3,000 patients were crammed into the hospital meant for just 1,000 people. The incident comes after Pakistan declared open war on Afghanistan. - TAT, PANW, BBC, NPR
US-Israel continue to bomb Iran, Iran continues to respond - It’s very hard to get a sense of the harm caused to Iran, as the mainstream media focuses on oil prices, and most sources reporting total deaths are unreliable or have vested interests. Hengaw says 5,300 people in Iran have been killed so far, while HRANA, a US-based agency, says 3,100 have been killed since 28 February. Trump has threatened to blow up Iran’s gas field, the largest in the world. -H, CGTN, NBC
Niger summons European envoy - Hours after the European Parliament adopted a resolution demanding the “immediate and unconditional release” of former France-backed president Mohamed Bazoum - ousted in 2023 - the Nigerien government stated it “will not accept any directive” from Europe and summoned the EU envoy to formally protest. -PD
Useful reads
80 Percent of Rural Households Without Direct Water Access – World Water Report
Thailand - Hat Yai’s floods are a warning for cities built against nature
As Hell Rains Down on Iran, Western Media Turns Away
‘Weaponising terrorism’: Will the US betray Western Saharan independence?
Global Study Finds Majority of People Worldwide Prioritize Environmental Protection Over Economic Growth
Trump Can’t Blockade Love: Why I’m Going to Cuba
War exacerbates long-standing irrigation crisis for Sudan farmers
Iran war could leave Bangladesh facing seven economic shocks, analysts warn
There is no ceasefire in Gaza
Bengal Saw a Bumper Potato Crop This Season. Now, Three Farmers Have Taken Their Own Lives
Thank you Tamara, and for the article links too. The last one, about suicides in India from falling potato prices and resultant bankruptcy, is particularly painful to read about. This kind of thing (people being totally dependent on market prices for their livelihood) should not be allowed to happen.