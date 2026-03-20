In this week’s Global South news:

January, February deadliest ever for migrants in the Mediterranean - According to the International Organisation for Migration, the first weeks of 2026 have been the deadliest on record, with over 600 refugees and migrants confirmed missing — and many more feared lost. With no coordinated reporting, rescue, or transparency, the deaths of migrants in the Mediterranean are shrouded in secrecy. - PANW

Chad shuts Sudan border after strike kills civilians - The Chadian president has ordered the immediate closure of Chad’s 1,300-kilometre border with Sudan and placed its military on maximum alert after a reportedly Sudanese, RSF drone strike on a border town, Mabrouka. A gathering of civilians was hit, and at least 16 people killed. -D

Ecuador curfew and alleged bombing of Colombia - As the US “works” with Ecuador in a supposed military offensive against organised crime - supplying troops and arms, the country has imposed a curfew and arrested almost 400 people in two days. Some 30,000 troops have been deployed around the small country. Nearby Colombia has accused Ecuador of launching bombs into its territory, near the border. An unexploded bomb was found, as well as 27 scorched bodies. -tS, P, F24, NM

Photo from NMas

Israel continues assault on Lebanon, apparently planning significant invasion - Israeli attacks on Lebanon are intensifying, with some 350,000 people displaced and at least 850 people killed in the three-week campaign. According to Israeli media, Israel plans to occupy the first line of villages in southern Lebanon. The US is pressuring Syria to join in Israel’s attacks on Lebanon. -MEM, MEM, BN, TRT, TO

Media barely blinks as 400 reportedly killed in Afghanistan - On Monday, the Afghan government reported that Pakistan had launched a bomb at a hospital in Kabul, killing some 400 people, Later, when forensic workers confirmed that at least 100 people had been killed in a drug rehab facility, a few media outlets briefly mentioned the event. Some 3,000 patients were crammed into the hospital meant for just 1,000 people. The incident comes after Pakistan declared open war on Afghanistan. - TAT, PANW, BBC, NPR

The aftermath of the bomb in Kabul, photo by local media

US-Israel continue to bomb Iran, Iran continues to respond - It’s very hard to get a sense of the harm caused to Iran, as the mainstream media focuses on oil prices, and most sources reporting total deaths are unreliable or have vested interests. Hengaw says 5,300 people in Iran have been killed so far, while HRANA, a US-based agency, says 3,100 have been killed since 28 February. Trump has threatened to blow up Iran’s gas field, the largest in the world. -H, CGTN, NBC

Niger summons European envoy - Hours after the European Parliament adopted a resolution demanding the “immediate and unconditional release” of former France-backed president Mohamed Bazoum - ousted in 2023 - the Nigerien government stated it “will not accept any directive” from Europe and summoned the EU envoy to formally protest. -PD

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