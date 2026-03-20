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Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
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Thank you Tamara, and for the article links too. The last one, about suicides in India from falling potato prices and resultant bankruptcy, is particularly painful to read about. This kind of thing (people being totally dependent on market prices for their livelihood) should not be allowed to happen.

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