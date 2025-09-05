In this week’s Global South news:

Nepal bans the big social media platforms - The Nepalese government has banned (deactivated) social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Reddit, and X that failed to register with its communications ministry. A few other platforms, like Tiktok, did apply. The point of registering was for the government to be able to monitor unwanted content. There is some concern about the impact the very quick banning could have on communications and small businesses. - KP.

Floods in Punjab, Pakistan, affect 1.5 million - Towns have been completely covered, huge numbers of people displaced - with almost a million evacuated, and 800 killed in the past few weeks. Rivers in the region have been overwhelmed as flash floods hit from mid August to the end of the month. - TRT, TRT, GV, RW

Protesters victorious in Indonesia - Huge protests in the country have managed to reverse income and perk increases for legislators, while much of the rest of the country struggles. Women in pink and holding brooms (to symbolise sweeping away the dirt of the state) are demanding police reform. The slogan “system reset” has become popular, and security forces killed a few people in the protests. Nearby, in West Papua, Indonesian security forces also opened fire on protesters and arrested 20. Those people were protesting the treatment of political prisoners, while repression of the West Papua independence movement increases. JP, GL, I, SM.

Photo: Reuters

Landslide in Sudan kills around 1,000 people - The landslide, following heavy rain, covered a village in Darfur on the weekend. Bodies are being pulled out of the mud, and an exact death toll is still pending. Livestock also died and crops were destroyed. - Ayin, AJ, AJ, Dabanga.

Colombia’s coal sales drop after boycotting Israel - Colombia’s coal sales have dropped by almost half compared to last year, after refusing to export coal to Israel. -MEE

Afghanistan hit by devastating earthquakes - Afghans are living in the streets and on farmland after an earthquake hit on the weekend, followed by aftershocks. An estimated 2,200 people died. The 6.0 quake wrecked homes and health facilities in Kunar province and also affected other nearby provinces. AT, AJ, AJ, TG, Rescue.

Israel takes over 40% of Gaza City - Israel says it has invaded over 40% of Gaza City, destroying thousands of homes and killing people as it does so. Gaza mental health professionals warn that residents there are experiencing chronic trauma fatigue, where people live in a state of emotional numbness. - TO, MEE

Israeli airstrike kills Yemen PM and cabinet members - On the weekend, strikes on Sanaa targeted the political leaders. Israel’s defence minister Israel Katz said the strikes were “just the beginning.” - RS, AJ

Botswana declares public health emergency - Botswana is facing a severe medicine shortage after cuts to US aid and a dip in the diamond market. Shortages included cancer, HIV, and tuberculosis treatments, once heavily backed by US funding. - PAN.

Ecuadorian retirees protest - The protesters are worried the right-wing government wants to turn their retirement / social security bank into a political-financial resource via a proposed law. - Nodal.

Photo: An unseen side of the Global South - Afghanistan

