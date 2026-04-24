This week in Global South news:

Fuel shortages cripple Mozambique - Like many countries, especially in the Global South, fuel shortages are having serious consequences in Mozambique, with long queues, disruption to services, no public transport, and fuel rationing. -TRT

Screen capture from TRT

Trump extends Lebanon ceasefire, Israel kills more journalists - Israeli forces killed journalist Amal Khalil on Wednesday. Since 2 March, Israel has killed 27 journalists in Lebanon. Trump announced a 3-week extension to the “ceasefire” today, hours after Israeli airstrikes killed three people. Israel has established a “yellow line” within southern Lebanon, replicating the same yellow line it is using in Gaza. -MEM, MEE, TO, MEE, MEM, PD

Amal Khalil

Right wing goes to run off in Peru - Keiko Fujimori will face the ultraconservative López Aliaga in a runoff election in June. That means that either way, Peru will be added to the growing number of right-wing led countries in Latin America (though with the coup government there, it was already right wing). -W, EFE, RTVE

Nepal protests new government - Nepal’s new government, largely voted for as a response to protests against corruption in September last year, is itself now the target of protests. The protests are against the scrapping of student unions, a controversial customs duty on goods from India, and growing demands for Minister Sudan Gurung’s resignation over alleged financial irregularities. -SGL, IT

416 people kidnapped in Nigeria in March are still captive - On 3 March, Boko Haram kidnapped 416 people, mostly children and women. They are still being held, as the armed group continues to demand a ransom from the government. A 72-hour deadline for payment expired on Wednesday, with the group saying hostages would be harmed. -AA, SR

Trump announces Iran ceasefire extension - US president Trump announced on Tuesday an extension of the Iran ceasefire — set to end Wednesday, though Iran alleged the extension was a ploy for a surprise attack. Trump said its naval blockade would remain in place. -TRT, TO

Gambia begins paying reparations - The Gambia has begun paying reparations to more than 1,000 victims of the Jammeh-era; the violent 22-year regime of former president Yahya Jammeh that ended in 2017. -AA

Afghanistan faces water shortages - In Kabul, groundwater levels are dropping, seeing many residents having to walk long distances to communal taps or rely on deliveries. -TRT

Share

Useful reads