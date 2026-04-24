Excluded Headlines: Nepal protests, Lebanon, Nigeria, Gambia, Afghanistan, Peru, Iran...
Stay up to date on the Global South news stories the US- and Eurocentric media overlook, with author and journalist, Tamara Pearson.
This week in Global South news:
Fuel shortages cripple Mozambique - Like many countries, especially in the Global South, fuel shortages are having serious consequences in Mozambique, with long queues, disruption to services, no public transport, and fuel rationing. -TRT
Trump extends Lebanon ceasefire, Israel kills more journalists - Israeli forces killed journalist Amal Khalil on Wednesday. Since 2 March, Israel has killed 27 journalists in Lebanon. Trump announced a 3-week extension to the “ceasefire” today, hours after Israeli airstrikes killed three people. Israel has established a “yellow line” within southern Lebanon, replicating the same yellow line it is using in Gaza. -MEM, MEE, TO, MEE, MEM, PD
Right wing goes to run off in Peru - Keiko Fujimori will face the ultraconservative López Aliaga in a runoff election in June. That means that either way, Peru will be added to the growing number of right-wing led countries in Latin America (though with the coup government there, it was already right wing). -W, EFE, RTVE
Nepal protests new government - Nepal’s new government, largely voted for as a response to protests against corruption in September last year, is itself now the target of protests. The protests are against the scrapping of student unions, a controversial customs duty on goods from India, and growing demands for Minister Sudan Gurung’s resignation over alleged financial irregularities. -SGL, IT
416 people kidnapped in Nigeria in March are still captive - On 3 March, Boko Haram kidnapped 416 people, mostly children and women. They are still being held, as the armed group continues to demand a ransom from the government. A 72-hour deadline for payment expired on Wednesday, with the group saying hostages would be harmed. -AA, SR
Trump announces Iran ceasefire extension - US president Trump announced on Tuesday an extension of the Iran ceasefire — set to end Wednesday, though Iran alleged the extension was a ploy for a surprise attack. Trump said its naval blockade would remain in place. -TRT, TO
Gambia begins paying reparations - The Gambia has begun paying reparations to more than 1,000 victims of the Jammeh-era; the violent 22-year regime of former president Yahya Jammeh that ended in 2017. -AA
Afghanistan faces water shortages - In Kabul, groundwater levels are dropping, seeing many residents having to walk long distances to communal taps or rely on deliveries. -TRT
Useful reads
Open dumping & failed reforms bury Sri Lankan cities in waste problem
India’s race to adopt AI sparks a deeper question: How can technology respect human rights?
The Looming Food Crisis: Why the Strait of Hormuz Is Disrupting Global Agriculture
Balochistan: How state repression forged a new generation of women leaders
US Mining Plan Will Sacrifice Mexico’s Environment for Weapons and Tech
Report: Israeli sexual violence and forcible transfer in the West Bank
How the Lebanon Ceasefire Could Make It Harder to End the War on Iran
BBC Failed to Name Israel As Perpetrator in Half of Civilian Casualty Reports, Data Shows
Indonesia’s Waste-to-Energy Strategy Risks Human Rights and the Environment
New Flotilla Shows Palestinians in Gaza That the World Has Not Abandoned Us
Thank you again, Tamara, great work.