In this week’s Global South news:

New Nepalese PM - Nepal's former chief justice Sushila Karki was sworn in Friday as the country's prime minister to lead a six-month transition to elections. She will be the first woman to lead the country. For the recent protesters, Karki is seen as trustworthy due to her anti-corruption legacy. -AJ, DW

Sushila Karki. Photo: Reuters

Peru passes retirement withdrawals - On Wednesday, a Congressional majority approved pension withdrawals from the four private funds in the country. People can now withdraw up to an equivalent of US$6,000, each, nationwide - for a total of 23% of the money that the companies administer. It means that later on, millions of people could be left without, or with few retirement funds. -E

US continues to violate international norms and attack Venezuelan boats - The US has again attacked a small Venezuelan boat, killing three on board. This follows an attack earlier this month that killed 11 Venezuelans. The US also illegally intercepted a Venezuelan fishing vessel in Venezuelan waters. -EP, R, ABC, PW

Deadly floods displace over 100,000 people in South Sudan - In the past few weeks, rising waters have submerged vast areas in Jonglei, Upper Nile, and Unity states, displacing 100,000 people. Many of those people had already been forced to flee their homes due to renewed conflict. -RW

Cuban government says US blockade harm increased by 49% - In the government’s annual report on the impact of the US blockade, it estimated a loss of US$7 billion from March 2024 to February 2025. -CD

Israel has killed nearly 3,000 Gazan aid seekers - Over the past almost-two years, Israeli forces have killed nearly 3,000 Gazans while they were seeking aid. On Tuesday alone, Israeli forces killed 108 Palestinians, largely by bombing people’s homes. Over the past few days, the Israeli army has been levelling residential towers and shelters in Gaza City. In the West Bank, Israeli forces have been carrying out mass arrests, and demolishing homes in the south. -NH, MEM, PANW, MEM.

Massacre in Haiti - Some 50 people were killed last week in a massacre in Labodrie, Arcahaïe district. The transitional (and pro-business) Haitian government took four days to acknowledge the massacre. - HT, HT.

Israel attacks Hudaydah port, Yemen - On Tuesday, Israeli jets conducted 12 aerial assaults on civilian infrastructure in Hudaydah and killed port workers. -PTV, AA

Useful reads

Israel, South Africa, and the question of genocide

Haiti: Revolt, Violence, Insurrection, or Revolution?

Beyond multipolarity (openings for justice depend on African agency)

In Guatemala, young Kaqchikel Maya protect their sacred forest with open mapping

Israel Bombed My High-Rise Apartment This Week. We Barely Survived. (Gaza)

What Republic of Congo’s gold rush is leaving behind (video)

In the Aftermath of Israel’s Assault, Feminists in Iran Chart a Path Forward

Five Theses On the Situation In Nepal

“They Fear Our Lenses”: Gaza Photojournalists Speak Out

Bolsonaro’s Conviction for Coup Plot Is a Blow to the Global Far Right

Sahel Seeks Sovereignty: Two Years On

The anticolonial roots of Kenya’s student strikes

Sudan: Bullets or hunger: El Fasher’s displaced remain trapped

Share