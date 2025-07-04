In this week’s Global South news:

India’s high court says trans women are women - The Indian high court has challenged the idea that biology determines gender, and the ruling means that trans women can now (at least in theory) be protected by a law aimed at shielding women from domestic abuse in marriage. Source, source.

1 million refugees in Egypt - Registered refugees in Egypt have passed 1 million, with the majority of those coming from Sudan. Source.

Prada steals from Indian artists - Prada has been criticised by the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) for not crediting the artisans of handcrafted Kolhapuri chappals, while appropriating identical footwear designs for its new sandal collection. Source.

Israel kills over 300 Palestinians in 48 hours - Israel has intensified its bombing of Gaza, committing 26 massacres in recent days, according to local officials, and killing 300 people in the past two days. Many of those people were shot while waiting for aid. As of July 1, 549 Palestinians have reportedly been killed by Israeli troops while waiting for aid. Doctors Without Borders said that 40,000 Palestinians in the West Bank are still forcibly displaced since the Israeli military operation Iron Wall began five months ago, with raids and destruction of established refugee camps. Source, source, source, source.

Cash and economic struggles in Palestine - Further, in the West Bank, Israel is refusing to accept shekels, so they are piling up in banks, while there is a shortage of currency for shoppers and sellers. And in Gaza, a low supply of cash is seeing some merchants charging 40% commission to provide currency. Gaza has also run out of fuel, which in turn impacts food and water distribution, healthcare, and communications. Source, source, source.

South Sudan hires US firm to deliver aid - By GDP, South Sudan is the poorest country in the world, and conflict and forced displacement is obviously exacerbating that. US company, Fogbow, owned by venture capitalists and led by former soldiers, has been air-dropping aid, but there are concerns because of its political and profit-based interests. It has also been involved in Gaza. Source, source, source.

Resurgence of cholera in Yemen - There is a resurgence of cholera, an entirely preventable illness, in Yemen. It is a reflection of the decimated healthcare infrastructure, in which around half of all facilities are not functioning, or only partially functioning. Source.

Constitutional court suspends Thai PM - Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been suspended after a leaked call with a former Cambodian leader, where she criticized a Thai general. Source, source.

7 killed in Togo protests - Togolese people have protested their president, demanding his resignation after he tried to make constitutional changes that could potentially allow him another two decades in power. During the protests- which started a week ago and are taking place in various cities, police have killed at least seven people. Source.

Useful reads

From economy of occupation to economy of genocide (UN report documenting hundreds of companies that are profiting)

How the RSF attack on Sudan’s biggest displacement camp tore my family apart

At The Rio Summit, Signs Of BRICS In Retreat – Just When We Need Serious Anti-Imperial Muscle

Climate change has doubled the world’s heatwaves: how Africa is affected

“US policy is to maintain chaos”: Haitian intellectuals criticize OAS international mission in country

Argentina: Wichí women’s cry for justice met with silence and threats

The Israeli plot to kill Palestinian journalists

‘Iranian regime weakened by war but repression intensified post-ceasefire’

Meet Kerala’s ‘rainforest gardeners’ creating a Noah’s ark for endangered plants

“Beneath the Gaza Sky”: Writing to Survive, Remember, and Resist

