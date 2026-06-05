This week in Global South news:

Massive teachers’ protests in Mexico - The National Coordination of Education Workers (CNTE) has held a series of protests since mid May, with a national strike to demand improved working conditions, including the repeal of the 2007 ISSSTE Law Reform — which basically privatised pensions and meant the final amount isn’t guaranteed. President Sheinbaum had promised to repeal the reform during her presidential campaign, but hasn’t. Instead, the government has repressed protesters, firing tear gas and rubber bullets, including at one teacher, who lost his left eye as a result. The teachers have tried to take over the main square in Mexico City and have threatened to stop the World Cup. -LJ, SEM, SEM

Photo: Roberto García Ortiz

Colombia heads to June 21 runoff - After presidential elections on the weekend, far right candidate, Abelardo de la Espriella, and Iván Cepeda for the left, will head to a runoff election. De la Espriella received slightly more votes than Cepeda. Trump had expressed support for De la Espriella, in a similar way as he did with Honduras’ elections recently, which the left called out as interference. The current left president, Gustavo Petro denounced irregularities in the voting and said he didn’t recognise the results. -N, I, C1

Lebanon, Israel agree to US-backed ceasefire - While the two countries have agreed on various ceasefires already, which Israel consistently violates, on Thursday the three countries issued a joint statement to implement a conditional ceasefire. -BT

No, Guatemala doesn’t want the US in its territory - Guatemalan president Bernardo Arévalo met with US Southern Command chief General Francis Donovan today, and said he appreciated bilateral collaboration, including around security and drug smuggling. The visit came amid controversy after reports emerged (ie media outlets like the NYT lied) that Guatemala had agreed to joint U.S. airstrikes against drug trafficking networks — a claim Guatemalan authorities denied. -PL

Ebola outbreak in DRC growing - There are now 344 confirmed cases and 60 deaths, in eastern DRC, with the WHO declaring a public health emergency of international concern. The outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain, for which there are no approved vaccines or specific treatments, and a fatality rate of 30–50%. The response is severely hampered by ongoing conflict and forced displacement in the country. Uganda has also reported 15 cases. - BT, CD

RSF allegedly killed 27 civilians in non-militarised zone - Sudan Doctors Network said the RSF last Thursday attacked villages in North Kordofan and killed 27 people. -PAN

Bolivians take over oil fields and facilities - After a month of protests, strikes, and blockades, movements have seized the Campo Humberto Suárez oil well in Santa Cruz and blockaded the YPFB plant in Senkata (El Alto), and communities in Yapacaní threatened to take over additional oil fields unless the right-wing president resigns. -PO, RLA,

Useful reads

Electricity as a Luxury: The Economic Struggle of Everyday People in Bangladesh

Mexico: Organised crime uses US bullets to dispossess Indigenous communities

Bangladesh struggles to enforce ‘polluter pays’ principle amid legal delays

Israel Has Engineered a Deadly Shortage of Medications and Health Care in Gaza

In Sudan, Perpetrators of War Crimes Are Rewarded While Civilians Languish

Gaza: A Meditation on Spirit and Survival

Sudan peace: the shadow of the al‑Bashir regime looms over talks

The Palestine industry: The rats of Gaza and the opportunists among us

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