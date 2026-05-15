This week in Global South news:

Bolivians protest and strike - After marching for 20 days, small farmers’ unions have declared an indefinite general strike demanding the resignation of President Rodrigo Paz, and protesting a new law which undermines Indigenous and land rights by opening the door to corporate agribusiness. The Federation of Mining Cooperatives of La Paz has joined them, protesting shortages, fuel access, and pending mining contracts. Amidst this, a Bolivian court issued a new arrest warrant for former president Evo Morales, and his bank accounts were frozen pending his appearance in court. Morales has called the case “lawfare.” -N, J, PD

AFP

CIA director visits Cuba - A US government plane was seen in Havana as CIA director John Ratcliffe met with Cuban officials there, today. This follows the US Navy and Air Force having conducted more than two dozen surveillance flights near Havana and Santiago de Cuba since early February — a pattern that also preceded US military operations in Venezuela and Iran. Meanwhile, the Cuban energy minister said the country has run out of fuel, and amid partial blackouts across the island, President Díaz-Canel said Cuba would accept humanitarian aid offered by the United States — with fuel, food, and medicine as top priorities — but insisted the real solution was lifting the blockade. - CD, CD, BTN, CD, R

Historic prisoner swap in Yemen - The largest since the outbreak of war in 2014, the government and Houthis will exchange 1,700 prisoners. -N

More massive Indian worker protests - Hundreds of thousands of workers took to streets across India on Tuesday in solidarity with the unorganised workers facing state repression in various parts of the country. Also in India, deadly storms have killed over 100 people. - PD, TRT

Massive protests in Argentina as well - Hundreds of thousands of students, teachers and university staff, joined by movements and trade unions, protested across Argentina on Tuesday to demand Milei fund public universities. At the same time, Buenos Aires has begun a process of privatising its water. - PD, LJ

Rubbish, rodents leading to public health catastrophe in Gaza - Thanks to Israeli destruction and stopping most aid, there have been more than 70,000 cases of ectoparasite infections in Gaza so far in 2026, with over 80% of displacement camps reporting recurring rodent and pest infestations, as well as skin conditions such as scabies and lice. There are now 40 million tons of accumulated waste across Gaza serving as a breeding ground for vermin, flies, and disease. The collapsed sewage system and a lack of medical care are also making things worse. - S, M, TES

Nigerian military apparently kills 100 people in market - The Nigerian military is denying reports by Amnesty International and the Red Cross that a military airstrike on Sunday hit a market in Tumfa in Zamfara state. Amnesty said that in one village alone, 80 civilians were buried. -PAN

Landless squatters protest in Nepal - The government is carrying out an eviction drive across the country, bulldozing settlements. -IT

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