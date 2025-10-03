In this week’s Global South news:

UN rushes through US-backed Gang Suppression Force for Haiti - With the UN’s Multinational Security Support mandate ending today, the US has pushed through something similar but bigger; a Gang Suppression Force. It would have 5,500 troops over the MSS’s 1,000, be funded by the UN, and it would wage war on armed groups or gangs, without any oversight from Haitian authorities. - HL

Madagascar continues protesting after government dissolved - In the country’s largest protests in years, people in Madagascar have been protesting for over a week over access to water and electricity. The government dissolved on Monday. The police have killed at least 22 people. Protesters are now calling for a general strike and for the president to step down. - AJ, F24

Photo Mamyrael/AP

While El Fasher goes hungry, Sudan PM makes US$100 billion deal with Saudi Arabia - Some 95 people have died from hunger and disease in one camp in El Fasher over the past 40 days. There are no sources of clean water or food in the city. According to one estimate, 150,000 people have been killed during the 2.5-year civil war. PM Kamil El Tayeb Idris, after returning from the UN meeting, said he had presented 100 joint “investment” projects to Saudi Arabia focused on exploiting the Red Sea’s resources. He also denied there was famine in Sudan. -MEM, TNH, DS

Police detain over 200 people in Morocco youth protest - Moroccans have protested for six days straight, setting fire to some vehicles, to demand better healthcare, education, and job opportunities. In one incident, police ran over and killed a protester. Yesterday, police opened fire on protesters and killed a further three people. Some protesters pointed to how much the government has spent on 2030 FIFA stadiums, while infrastructure for people is neglected. -OI, PAN, AJ.



Pakistan protests for better governance - There have also been days of anti-government protests in Pakistan, with people criticising politicians’ perks. Police killed nine protesters. Protests are in the Kashmir area, and included a strike on Monday, seeing the capital and others towns completely shut down. -NDTV, PD

Israeli military seals off Gaza City - Israeli tanks have blocked the two main roads into Gaza City and soldiers are preventing those who left the besieged urban centre from returning. They have effectively separated the country’s north and south, and the measure is a continuation of Israel’s plan to evacuate residents from the area and occupy it. Some 417,000 people have been displaced from northern Gaza since August. There are 250,000 people remaining in Gaza City, and the UNRWA is concerned a large-scale massacre is planned. - MEM, MEE, MEM

Ecuadorians protest for days against government - Ecuadorians have been protesting and holding road blocks since 22 September against the ending of fuel subsidies. So far, one person has been killed, and dozens detained and injured. -CD, EP, P

Kazakhstan builds local AI to overcome Western bias - Kazakh researchers have critiqued Western AI models that fail to represent Kazakh culture. Hence, they are developing their own AI tools using Kazakh-language data. - TRT.

25 die in building accident in Ethiopia - A church under construction collapsed, killing at least 25 people and injuring others. -PAN

59 students trapped, presumed dead in school collapse in Indonesia - The school, in Sidoarjo, East Java Province, also collapsed while construction was being carried out. -NYT.

Useful reads

Turning a stream into a river: Inside India’s Yettinaholé diversion project

Beating Back Bukele’s War on ‘Gender Ideology’

Western Sahara: The UN’s ‘Theatre of Neutrality’ and buried truths

I vowed never to flee Gaza City. But Israel’s assault has left me no choice

Gaza Sparks Global Protests — Except in India

Profit and Genocide: Indian (billionaire) investments in Israel

Hunted, raped, starved: Sudan’s journalists under siege in El-Fasher

Philippine tribes revive reforestation to defy coal mining expansion

Meet the youth-led pro-democracy movement making gains in Mozambique

