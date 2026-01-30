In this week’s Global South news:

Internet somewhat restored in Iran, US builds up military in the region - Confirmed details of the protests are still hard to come by, especially as the internet was restricted for three weeks and only began to partially resume on Wednesday, though most websites are still blocked. According to European and US human rights groups (who aren’t without their own interests), doctors who help injured protesters are being arrested. On Tuesday, Trump said an “armada” is heading towards Iran, and Israel has also pressured the US to strike Iran’s missile program. -II, MEM, II, TG

Sri Lanka moves to student-centred learning system - Sri Lanka has implemented education reforms that aim to move away from a teacher-centred system towards education modelled on compassion and learning without pressure. -O

Hundreds of refugees feared drowned in the Mediterranean - An estimated 380 people may have drowned last week while trying to cross to Europe, as Cyclone Harry hit the region, and as racist border policies and fewer rescue ships place people in danger - PANW

Trinidad families of boat strike victims sue US - Families have filed a lawsuit in order to hold the Trump administration accountable for killing two Trinidadian men in an airstrike in the Caribbean. -TI

Indonesia fast-tracks permit for Papua rice megaproject without Indigenous consent - The government has quickly approved a massive rice plantation — 328,000 hectares (810,505 acres) — without consulting original inhabitants, who legally have that right. The project risks triggering large-scale deforestation and land dispossession. -M

Cuba faces worsening energy situation - With the US stopping Venezuelan oil reaching the country, and now threatening any country with tariffs that sends oil to Cuba, there are now chronic power outages there affecting work, transport, and basic life. Cuba has solar energy parks, but with limited capacity. -TRT, CD, CD

Limited reopening of Gaza border - Israel has announced that there will be a limited reopening of the Rafah border, for people only, on Sunday, after it has been closed since May 2024. Meanwhile, in Gaza, there is a 90% water shortage, -PD, MEM

Peruvians protest against interim president - Peruvians have held significant protests against interim president, José Jerí, who is being investigated for influence peddling and was allegedly involved in a corruption scandal, with rape charges against him also dropped. -R, DW

Venezuela passes reform to hydrocarbons law - Venezuela’s National Assembly passed the reform today after pressure from the US. The reform facilitates foreign company participation in the oil sector and more flexibility and establishes royalties of up to 30%, and a gross income tax of up to 15%. On Monday, acting president Rodriguez met with representatives of oil companies including Repsol, Chevron and Shell. In the early 2000s, then president Chávez nationalised Venezuela’s oil and used the funds for social spending. -AN, AN, MP, CNN, IB

