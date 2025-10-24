In this week’s Global South news:

New Peru president declares state of emergency - Peruvians have been holding anti-government protests since September. People are expressing frustration with a new president who has been accused of sexual violence, and with organised crime and a lack of safety. Students, unions, and Indigenous and small farmer organisations are demanding the president resign. Some protesters have been injured and killed. The new president, Jose Jeri, declared a 30-day state of emergency due to “crime,” but most believe that is not the reason. -IDEH, C, C, AA

Photo by Convoca

El Fasher, Sudan, completely runs out of food - Everything edible has run out in El Fasher. And while the Khartoum airport has opened for the first time since the civil war began, the whole country is facing a grave humanitarian crisis, with 10 million displaced people and widespread human rights violations. -AN, RW

Brazil approves oil drilling near Amazon river - Brazil’s environment agency, IBAMA, has issued an environmental license for state-owned oil company Petrobras to drill for oil near the mouth of the Amazon River. The move comes as Brazil is due to host the COP30 in the Amazon. -M

Argentina to cooperate with the FBI - The right-wing Argentine government signed two cooperation agreements with the US FBI to collaborate in combating organized crime and “terrorism.” -MP

Rodrigo Paz elected president of Bolivia - After a runoff election between two conservative candidates, Paz was elected, ending almost two decades of MAS government. He will swear-in in November. - O

Water being used as a weapon in northern Syria - Turkiye is embargoing the Euphrates River (severely reducing its flow) and depriving people in the region of access to clean water. Further, mercenaries have targeted main water stations. Wells that people have relied on for years have now become inaccessible. - ANF

Israel sets up yellow line in Gaza - Since Trump announced the “ceasefire” in Gaza, Israel has killed over 100 Palestinians. Some 300,000 students are resuming classes, though just a handful will attend in-person classes. Two years of genocide after the pandemic have severely impacted educational infrastructure. An estimated 1 million of Gaza’s 1.1 million olive trees have been destroyed, and in the ceasefire deal Israel agreed to let in 600 aid trucks daily, but has only let in 14% of the required amount. Further, the ceasefire involved Israeli forces withdrawing to a yellow line area- from the south of northern Gaza to Rafah, which has left them in control of around 50% of Gaza. Israel announced it is using yellow posts to mark this line. -TRT, MEM, DSN, TO, AA, WJW

Coalition forms to defend Venezuela from US aggression - A coalition of Latin America and Caribbean politicians and political leaders has formed, stating, “If we do not stand for peace now, we risk a new wave of armed interventions across the region.” - PI

Ecuador protests end - For the past month, Ecuadorians have been blocking roads in at least 50 key points around the country in protest of increased diesel prices. There were also marches and protests. Military forces killed three people, detained 250, and injured 150 people. Just a few days ago, president Noboa had requested help from the Israeli military and the OAS to repress the protests. - LJ, LJ

