Severe violence in Tanzania - Following last week’s election (where the president apparently won with 98% of the vote) and the huge protests in rejection of it, it has since emerged that there were mass killings of protesters. The opposition party reported that “hundreds” had been killed. Curfews have been imposed and internet service interrupted. Now, just today, some outlets are reporting that the curfew has been lifted and “peace restored.” -TEA, DW, AA

Tanzanian riot police walk past a vandalised campaign poster of President Samia Suluhu Hassan. Photo: Reuters

Typhoon kills 140 in the Philippines - Typhoon Kalmaegi has killed at least 140 people, and another 127 are missing after it brought devastating floods to the central Philippines. The storm has now headed towards Vietnam. -HDN, TRT

Heightened conflict in Sudan - The Sudanese government has called for mass mobilisations against the RSF, following the recent atrocity in El Fasher. But the Sudanese Armed Forces have also been committing atrocities, and there’s concern that a new, heightened stage of the war will begin. The government also rejected a US ceasefire proposal, while today, the RSF said it would accept the terms. However, it’s worth noting that the UAE was part of drafting the ceasefire, and the UAE is also supplying the RSF with weapons (though the UAE denies that). Journalists, activists, and observers are being silenced, and there are few witnesses of the RSF’s take over of El Fasher and massacres. There is a severe famine in El Fasher and Kadugli. -TRT, MEM, MEM, PAN, AA

Israel strikes south Lebanon - Israel bombed three towns today in southern Lebanon, despite a ceasefire meant to be in place there for the past year. -R, G, MEE

9 left groups in Nepal form a new Nepali Communist Party - In light of new elections in March, the parties signed an 18-point agreement on Tuesday to form the NCP. Following protests, Nepal is currently being run by a caretaker government. - PD

Brazil dismantles hundreds of illegal dredges - Brazilian police and Interpol destroyed hundreds of dredges used for illegal gold mining along the Madeira River, in the Amazon. -M

