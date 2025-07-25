In this week’s Global South news:

Conflict between Thailand and Cambodia over contested border - Twelve people were killed on Thursday and two more Friday by Cambodian troops after clashes around the contested border, much of which was drawn by French invaders in the early 1900s. On the Thai side, 130,000 people have been displaced. On 23 July, a landmine killed five Thai officials, and Thailand responded by recalling its ambassador and closing the border. Cambodia then said it would withdraw embassy staff, and fighting broke out yesterday, with Thailand deploying fighter jets. - Prachatai, TRT, Prachatai,

An evacuation center on the Thai side of the border (Photo: Prachatai)

Record numbers face hunger in Nigeria - Nearly 31 million people are facing acute hunger in the country, a record, according to the World Food Program. Various factors are contributing to the situation, including conflict affecting farmers’ access to land, climate change, economic inequality and food price increases- AA, CJID.

New Caledonia could become a state within France - A deal has been reached and signed but not yet approved, making New Caledonia a state. It means more independence for New Caledonia, invaded and colonised by France in 1853, as well as New Caledonian nationality, but France would still have defence, currency, and legal authority. - GV

Israel votes to annex the occupied West Bank - In a non-binding vote (meaning it is more like a declaration than a legal move), the Knesset voted to annex the portion of the West Bank that Israel has illegally occupied since 1967. Annexation means incorporating that territory into Israel, against the will of original inhabitants there, and could mean the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to Jordon or to other parts of the West Bank. -AA, PC.

Gaza is being starved - So far, 113 people have died of hunger in Gaza. The region is in phase 5 famine. Palestinians are describing dizzy spells, elderly people collapsing, daily hunger, low energy and inability to walk more than 20 or so metres, and deadly levels of malnutrition. Israel closed Gaza off to crossings and aid in March, but around six weeks ago, people’s supplies completely ran out. Now, most people are eating every two to five days. Since late May, Israeli forces have killed around 1,000 people at food distribution centres. Aid workers and journalists are struggling to feed themselves and their families, and also report eating once every three days. -MEE, MEE, TRT, TRT, DN.

A displaced Palestinian woman feeds children in Al-Mawasi, southern Gaza Strip, July 13, 2025. (Photo: Doaa Albaz/Activestills)

