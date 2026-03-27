In this week’s Global South news:

Sudan hospital struck - A drone strike targeted Al-Daein Hospital in Sudan’s East Darfur state on 20 March, rendering it inoperable and, according to the WHO, killing 70 people, including children and medical staff, and injuring 89 others. It wasn’t initially clear if the RSF or the Sudanese Army were responsible, but the attack took place in an RSF-controlled area. A Dabanga/Yale report later concluded the SAF were responsible and had deliberately targeted the hospital. Further, areas of Sudan are facing a serious drinking water crisis as a result of the dry season and a lack of infrastructure. -3A, PANW, UN, D, D

The aftermath of the strike on the hospital. Photo: RD

UN declares slave trade “gravest crime against humanity.” - The UN General Assembly adopted a landmark resolution declaring the transatlantic slave trade the gravest crime against humanity, with 123 countries supporting the move. It could pave the way for discussions on reparations. The US, Israel, and Argentina (with its pro-Trump government) were the only countries to vote against the resolution, whereas most of the Global North, including most of Europe, as well as Japan and a few other countries, abstained. - UN

Israel expands ground invasion of Lebanon - The Israeli military said in a social media post today that their troops would operate in southern Lebanon “with the aim of expanding” a “buffer zone” in the area. A few days prior, Israeli forces detonated explosives to destroy a mosque in a residential neighbourhood in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese government reported that 1,094 people have been killed and more than 3,000 injured since this latest Israeli offensive began. More than 1 million people have been displaced. - TRT, AJ, OCHA

Thousands march in Argentina’s to mark 50 Years after the coup - Masses of people marched, stating “memory is our tool” and demanding the state provide information about those who were forcibly disappeared. - D, P12, LJ

Photo: LN, Nicolas Suarez

US pressuring Uruguay to break commercial ties with China - As with many countries, especially in Latin America and the Global South, Uruguay revealed that the United States is exerting “unimaginable” and “unsustainable” pressure on the country to “break” its trade relationship with China. -MP

Over 5,000 Haitians murdered in a year - A new UN report details the human rights impacts of the expanding reach of gangs in Haiti, including their control over key sea and road routes. -OHCHR

Harsh blockade and solidarity with Cuba - Cuba has now suffered various long-lasting blackouts, thanks to the US’s decades-long blockade, as well as its more recent prohibition against any country sending fuel to the island. One NYT investigation found that some patients in Cuba are dying and suffering as a result. Activists have arrived in Cuba on planes and a boat to bring supplies and break the blockade. - CD, TRT, LP/NYT

Chile protests for the environment - Chileans demonstrated in at least 15 different cities against the new right-wing government’s decision to end 43 environmental decrees made by the previous government. The decrees included protection for various animal species, the creation of national parks, regulations for thermoelectric emissions, and plans to clean-up contaminated areas, like Lake Villarrica. -M, C16

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