Excluded Headlines

Excluded Headlines

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kojo's avatar
Kojo
10hEdited

Some people are contributing to imperial propaganda about Nigeria. In fact it is a country with a huge level of armed robbery and kidnapping. Everywhere. Everyday. All the time. No one is safe. And no it is about about a few "bandits in the north, probabnly UE funded, that the so-called west wishes to selectively focus on.

This selective lens and mythology of "terrorism", "ethnic persecution" is how the "west" sells regime change, bombings and invasions.

Moreover, no one in the so called west cares about these Nigerians and the yanks are busy banning them from getting visas to the US. Which does not square with the claim that they are a persecuted people and that supposedly on that grounds, the US needs to bomb them and put soldiers there.

This is the world's worst and most blatant propaganda. Stop contributing to it. If you want to cover news in a country, do it in a way that is properly comprehensive and at least not misleading or deceptive or contributing to propaganda narratives.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tamara Pearson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture