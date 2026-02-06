In this week’s Global South news:

Hundreds die in mine landslides in DRC - Last Wednesday, several mines at a major coltan mining site in eastern Congo collapsed as a result of landslides from heavy rains, though the news didn’t reach the media until the weekend. The mines, controlled by the M23, also likely collapsed because they are dug by hand and unsafe. Coltan contains tantalum, a key component of smart phones and laptops. At least 300 people were killed in the disaster, with many still buried. -CGTN, NPR, F24

Photo: Screen capture from CGTN

Right-wing win in Costa Rica - Laura Fernández Delgado has been elected as the new president of Costa Rica. She has promised to create a “third republic” which would include institutional changes and declarations of states of emergency in order to allegedly tackle crime - an overt copy of Bukele’s model in El Salvador. She has also promised to build prisons like El Salvador’s CECOT. -EM, TSE, EM, N

482 deaths in prison in El Salvador - Since the right-wing government declared a state of emergency, allegedly to address the serious gang situation, 482 people have died in prisons, most of them with no ties to gangs. - N

Pakistani forces kill over 170 in Balochistan - Across two days, authorities announced they had killed 177 supposed militants of the Baloch Liberation Army, which they say had been carrying out suicide bombings and attacks on police stations. Authorities also imposed months-long security restrictions on the province, banning public gatherings and demonstrations, and limiting traffic movement. Ethnic Baloch are seeking greater autonomy and a larger share of the area’s natural resources, but Pakistani authorities blame BLA violence on “Indian terrorism.” -PANW, EN, AJ

Malaysia bans e-waste imports - Malaysia has announced an immediate and full ban on the importation of electronic waste. The government says the country will not be a “dumping ground” for the world’s waste. Toxic metals from e-waste contaminate soil and water. -DW, AP

US warships arrive in Haitian capital - The US has sent the ships just as the mandate for the Transitional Presidential Council in the country ends this weekend. The US claimed the war ships were aimed at “Haiti’s security, stability, and brighter future.” It has also intervened by taking a strong position on who should succeed the council: business person and PM Alix Didier Fils-Aimé. -tS, X, MH, PD

75 people killed in massacre in Nigeria - Some 75 people were killed in two towns in Nigeria on Tuesday by “bandits” or “terrorists”. The head of one town, Alhaji Umar Saliu Tanko, said three of his children were killed and his wife abducted. - TDL

