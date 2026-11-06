This week in Global South news…

The right-wing must fall - Paraguay topples president

The US, Brazil, and France aren’t the only sites of a push back against the right wing. In Paraguay, the president resigned today after protests and a collapsed bank.

Then president Santiago Peña announced his resignation amid calls for impeachment proceedings over his alleged responsibility for the closure of Ueno Bank, one of the biggest in the country - including home to people’s pension funds and most people’s savings - and beneficiary of millions in public money.

On Tuesday, the Central Bank of Paraguay announced the bank’s dissolution after its solvency ratio fell below the minimum allowed under Paraguayan law. People’s bank accounts were frozen, and they went out into the streets to demand access to their money. Prior to that, there had been concern that the bank was providing loans to companies linked to its owners and that there was a conflict of interest between the president and his possible ties to business owners of Ueno Bank.

Not only did people lose access to their funds when the bank was frozen, but commercial activities ground to almost a complete holt. Protests were held outside the bank and outside the Congress. “They wipe their ass with the dreams of the people,” read one placard. -BTW, PD, P12, C

This week’s Global South news

Months of wildfires and thick smog are taking a growing toll on public health in Indonesia , a with recorded 333,470 acute respiratory infection cases and 5,200 deaths in August and September. - M

Over a million people in Taiz, Yemen , are struggling to survive, with food, medicine, and water shortages. Under siege by Houthi forces, rubbish trucks can’t get in, and rubbish is piling up in the streets or being burnt. Hospitals are struggling to function, and people are walking long distances to water points then queuing for hours. -IR, AJ, TRT, TRT

Cooking gas prices in Pakistan are souring after the border with Iran closed. -TRT

The climate crisis (violence against the environment) has killed at least 15,000 people in India in five years. -TW

Over 2,000 Salvadoran troops have arrived in Haiti , allegedly to find four Salvadoran citizens missing since mid October. The troops launched their first major operation in the Cul-de-Sac plain, to significant protests from Haitians. They say they are not the cause of the violence, their country doesn’t manufacture weapons, and such foreign intervention only puts them at risk. The US-backed PM of Haiti is supporting the Salvadoran military’s actions. -BTN, tS, BTN

Tens of thousands of Bangladeshi garment workers have protested for better minimum wages, currently at US$102 per month. Many workers struggle to eat once a day. Meanwhile, the industry is worth US$40 billion. Over 400 factories have stopped working. The wage board agreed on Wednesday to implement a revised wage structure from December, but didn’t announce an amount, so workers continue protesting. -AJ, IT, R

Reportedly killing several hundred people, Türkiye is striking Somalia in support of the government there, who faces insurgent troops. The strikes follow the US’s withdrawal from a military base in Somalia. -SG, ABI

Useful reads

Data Centres Store Hazardous Chemicals in Mexico (investigation)

India – A Million Mutinies NOW!

Cyanide ponds from illegal mining threaten Amazon Indigenous territory

Labour days in Indonesia

Bangladesh at a Crossroads: Banking for the People

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