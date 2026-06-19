Excluded Headlines

Excluded Headlines

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jz's avatar
jz
Jun 19

the equatorial guinea govt resigning is so funny cuz wym u only realised u fucked up 47 years later 😭😭

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tamara Pearson
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tamara Pearson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture