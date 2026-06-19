This week in Global South news:

Cuba going through its “worst time” this century, discusses economic measures - Cuba’s parliament is discussing various structural changes, including decentralising prices, changes to banking and taxes, broadening foreign investment, salary reform and employment protections, and changes to state property relations. Cuba is experiencing its “worst” moment “this century … the current reality is forcing necessary and urgent changes,” the president told parliament today. -CD, CD, CD, CD, N, tS, CD

Iran and the agreement to “end” the war - Iran and the US will sign an MoU Friday to end the war, and according to the text, this includes; the “permanent termination” of military operations” on all fronts including Lebanon, respect for sovereignty, a final deal within 60 days, the lifting of the US’s naval blockade, no charge in the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days, US-provided reconstruction funds, an end to all US sanctions against Iran, Iran won’t produce nuclear weapons, the US will unfreeze Iran’s assets… and more. Nevertheless, Israel has rejected withdrawing from Lebanon and has hit the country with drone strikes today. -TO, TO, MEE, PC, NPR

Bolivia “returns to normalcy” - After 48 days of protests, Bolivian workers have presented a proposal for peace to the right-wing president while attending a formal dialogue. The COB (Bolivian Workers’ Centre) is demanding guarantees for human rights and the repeal of rules restricting the right to protest, economic sovereignty and the defence of public companies (ie no privatisations), transparency, public consultations, and more. The president claimed Bolivia is now returning to normalcy, but 50 road blockades remain in place. - N, N, tS

Fujimori appears to have won Peruvian elections - At the time of writing there are still no official results, but rightwinger Keiko Fujimori appears to have very narrowly beaten Roberto Sánchez. The outcome has sparked massive protests, with accusations of fraud. These come in the context of a US-backed coup against the previous elected president, Pedro Castillo, who was also left-leaning, though not in Sánchez’s left coalition. -W, N, P, RI

Equatorial Guinea government resigns over not doing its job - Equatorial Guinea’s government has resigned after failing to meet its objectives. The prime minister presented the resignation of all members of the government after it only reached 10% of its targets. The president had also observed that the government fostered corruption and “failed to diversify the economy.” However, he has ruled since 1979 and has appointed family members to key government roles. -PANW

MSF sacks 18 staff for sexually assaulting Sudanese refugees - Médecins Sans Frontières confirmed that 18 members of its staff in eastern Chad have been dismissed for “serious allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse … reported by Sudanese refugee women”. The US, meanwhile, has directed its representatives at institutions like the World Bank and the IMF to oppose loans or debt relief to the Sudanese government, except in cases of emergency humanitarian projects. - AA, TRT, D

Venezuela signs deal with GE, US bombs Venezuela - The Venezuelan government is using the private sector to try to address its energy needs, signing an MoU with GE Vernova, a company formed from the 2024 breakup of US conglomerate General Electric. A few days before, the US launched a military strike inside Venezuelan territory that apparently killed a leader of criminal group Tren de Aragua. The acting Venezuelan government called it a joint operation. The Tren de Aragua group has no activity with nor in the US, and Venezuela claimed it had been dismantled in 2023. -VA, VA, tS

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