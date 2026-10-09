This week, in Global South news …

130 million people stopped from voting in India

You’ve likely heard about the current inspiring protests in France and Spain, but have you heard about the ones in India?

There have been mass protests in Mumbai and Delhi after the Electoral Commission purged 130 million names from voter rolls nationwide. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said today that at least 10,000 people, including students and farmers, were detained across India recently, as a national protest approaches on 10 October. Protesters want the chief election commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, to resign and are alleging vote rigging.

Police have severely repressed the protests, detaining hundreds (on top of those rounded up and noted by the CPJ) including politicians and students. Various videos show protesters managing to escape police buses, and there have been other creative actions, including a woman stealing a police car’s keys. -AJ, DH, DN, TW, BTN, ToI, NDTV, MM

Photo: Adnan Abidi/REUTERS

Headlines in this week’s Global South news

Thousands of students also protested in Chile late last week against education budget cuts. -BTW

Brazil will go to runoff elections after current president Lula, and Bolsonaro’s son Flavio, received the highest votes, though not a majority, for president. Flavio Bolsonaro surprised some by leading the vote, after he received support from Trump. After the results, there have been large protests in various cities. BT, GSW, PD

An Ecuadorian judge declared 31 crew members of two boats that the US destroyed, killing those members - not guilty. The US had claimed, without evidence, that the boats were smuggling drugs. -TM

Haiti has delayed its national elections again, due to be held in December after 10 years without any elections. This follows various other date changes, such as extensions for the deadline for candidates to register. The pretext for the postponement is insecurity, but that situation has been grave since the electoral calendar was announced in June. Some argue the figures in power, supported by the US, would rather not hold elections. - HT, HL

Over 145,000 people have now been displaced in Yemen since the conflict renewed in June - another figure claims 200,000. Some 18 million people in the country face acute food insecurity. The conflict is between the Houthis and the Yemen government. In the past week, the government says it “neutralised” 1,860 Houthi fighters, while Houthis say Saudi strikes (aligned with the government) hit a maternity and paediatric hospital in Sanaa. -RW, RW, MEM, MEE, TRT

The US said it has seized 90 separate shipments of biodiesel bound for Cuba worth nearly US$3 million. Mexico also helped the US to intercept what the US describes as “illegal” fuel shipments to Cuba - this occurred last month but was only reported this month. -R, DC, V, AL

People around the world protested on 7 October for Palestine, with more protests planned for this weekend. In the Global South, there were protests in South Africa, Mexico, Pakistan, Türkiye and more. Colombians also protested against the new conservative government’s decision to renew relations with Israel. - TRT, N

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