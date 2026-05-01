This week in Global South news:

US / Israeli intervention in Honduras, Americas - Leaked audios allegedly demonstrate that Trump and Netanyahu plan to build a new military base and provide legal support for AI companies in Honduras via recently-freed former Honduran president, Juan Orlando Hernández. Similar audios, part of a leak to Hondurasgate and Canal Red, allegedly demonstrate plans for a media campaign against the Mexican and Colombian governments. -DR, H, DR

Drought, hunger displaces more than 500,000 people in Somalia - Between last September’s failed rains and harvest, and war choking off aid with vital food shipments stranded, people in Somalia are struggling. More than 500,000 have been forcibly displaced this year. -TRT, AJ

Various violent attacks in Mali - Armed groups coordinated attacks around the country over the weekend, including one attack that killed the defence minister and his wife. The Malian president said the attacks were “foreign-sponsored”. -NPR, R, PD.

42 people die in clashes over water in Chad - Less than half the people in the country have access to safe drinking water, and there is climate-induced drought, insufficient infrastructure, and large camps of Sudanese refugees. Clashes over the scarce resource in one village saw 42 people killed and others injured. -PANW

El Salvador passes life imprisonment for minors - Minors can now receive life sentences for major crimes in El Salvador. The country continues to operate under a state of emergency. -N

Kenyan court recriminalizes abortion -The court overturned a 2022 High Court ruling that abortion is a constitutional right, and recriminalized abortion. -PD

18 Global South countries moving towards treaty to end fossil fuels - Around 55 countries gathered in Colombia this past week in an effort to establish international cooperation around phasing out fossil fuels and halting the climate crisis. Some 18 countries, all in the Global South, are already participating in the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative. Tuvalu and Ireland will co-host the second conference within the next year. -FFT, FFT, FFT, FFT.

Protests for workers’ rights - Protests are just kicking off around the world for 1 May. A massive march was held in the Philippines, one of the countries most severely affected by the Hormuz Strait situation, and with workers demanding wage increases and commodity price decreases. - ABS

Useful reads

Anti-Mining Adivasi Movement Meets Police Crackdown Again (India)

Brazil bill aims to ban satellite tool used to slow Amazon deforestation.

The hidden costs of Asia’s data center rush

Before the algorithm decides: Queer storytelling as resistance in Nigeria

Widespread Infections in Gaza as 17,000 Rodent-Linked Cases Recorded Since Start of Year

Three Recent Examples Of AI Being Used For Empire Propaganda

How Sudan’s El Obeid survives drone strikes and siege warfare

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