Argentina’s Milei makes biggest reform of labour laws in 50 years - Firing people will be easier and 12-hour days allowed in Argentina now, with paying overtime optional. The reform also limits strikes, with essential-service workplaces like schools, transport, energy, and hospitals having to guarantee minimum 75% provision. The changes also basically privatise social security. While the senate passed the reform Friday, there were significant protests outside the building. -EP, LJ

US starts joint military operations in Ecuador supposedly against drugs - The US has launched joint military efforts to combat “designated terrorist organisations” with the right-wing government in Ecuador that took the country from being quite peaceful to riddled with organised crime violence. The “terrorist” designations were made by the US, not by Ecuador. US special operations are expected to assist in raids for an “undefined” amount of time. Meanwhile, Ecuador also ended its relations with Cuba and expelled its ambassador, and also recently passed a mining and energy law that puts the Galapagos Islands at risk. Ecuador is also expected to sign a trade agreement with the US next week. -N, I, PD, SC, P, P

US-Israel drops 4,000 bombs on Iran, conflict escalates across the region - Israel said that it dropped 4,000 bombs on Iran in the first four days, with strikes hitting key government buildings, schools, hospitals, and, according to the US, over 20 Iranian naval vessels. The US and Israel combined had killed 1,230 people in Iran by Thursday. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was confirmed killed. He had held the position since 1989. Now, an interim leadership council is in charge.

Since the first strikes Saturday, things have escalated, with Iran then retaliating against key US bases and economically strategic targets and Israeli targets, and France and Greece dispatching warships Tuesday to Cyprus after Iran hit a UK base there. NATO has said it is prepared to defend its member countries from attacks from Iran. Some 330,000 people across the region have been forcibly displaced. Trump also approved US strikes on the Houthis in Yemen. -TO, N10, MP, PANW, MEM, MEE, TRT, TO, TRT

Global South protests US-Israel attacks on Iran - There were protests around the world in response to the US-Israeli attacks on Iran. Mainstream media downplayed these demonstrations, especially those in the Global South. People in New Delhi protested and criticised the Indian government’s lack of condemnation of the attacks, and US marines opened fire on demonstrators in Karachi outside the US consulate. There were also massive protests in Islamabad, Lahore, Kargil, Beirut, and Baghdad. In total, 23 protesters were killed in Pakistan. There were also protests in Bangladesh, Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Turkey. -IT, R, LR, PD

Israel bombs Lebanon, continues breaking ceasefire agreement there - In a few days, Israeli forces have killed 123 people and wounded almost 700 since Monday, and at least 28,000 people have been displaced. Now, Israel has announced a new ground incursion into the country and Hezbollah has said it has been left with no choice but to return to resistance. -TRT, MEE, AJ

Senegal continues to implement electric bus policy - Senegal is employing 121 electric buses that run entirely on renewable energy. -CT

